Second murder in Prince George within two weeks. (file photo)

1 woman charged in Prince George Valentine’s Day murder

Danika Payou of Prince George charged with second degree murder

Twenty three-year-old Danika Payou is charged with the second degree murder of a Prince George woman on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and police are still looking for another suspect.

“Through the course of the investigation, the Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has identified and arrested one of the women involved in the homicide and are continuing the search for the other female involved,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper of the Prince George RCMP.

Police say two women were seen leaving the home in the 3700-block of Lansdowne Road on Tuesday (Feb. 14) where the victim was found dead.

Police attended that scene shortly after midnight responding to a reported disturbance.

The homicide marked the second murder in Prince George within two weeks of each other.

Police continue to investigate the murder of another woman who was found dead in her home on Feb. 4 in the 500-block of 17 Avenue in Prince George.

The detachment hasn’t said there is a connection between the two murders.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

