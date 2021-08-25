Emergency vehicles responded to the scene at the former Empire Theatres building in North Vancouver after the building partially collapsed during construction. (Nigel Hubbard/Twitter)

1 presumed dead, another injured after partial building collapse in North Vancouver

North Vancouver RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation

One person is believed to be dead and another is injured after a North Vancouver building partially collapsed around 9:45 am Wednesday morning, (Aug. 25).

North Vancouver RCMP spokesman Sgt. Peter DeVries said crews are working to secure the site and recover the body of an individual who suffered ‘catastrophic injuries’ in the collapse.

Although rescue personnel have concluded that one person has died, that official declaration needs to be made by the B.C. Coroners Service.

Experts have been called in to stabilize the scene before going in to recover the individual. Construction work was ongoing at the site before the collapse occurred.

North Vancouver RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation to determine if any criminality was involved in this incident. DeVries said that investigation is likely to take weeks.

“We have no information that leads us to believe [criminality was involved]. This is a standard protocol that occurs when there is a workplace death,” he said.

Emergency personnel continue to work at the scene. Chesterfield Avenue between West 1st Street and Esplanade remains closed to traffic and will be for ‘some time into the foreseeable future’ DeVries said. Anybody transiting through that area is being asked to find an alternate route.

More to come…

