1 person dead after tree falls on car during rush hour in south Vancouver

A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)
A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)

One person has died after a tree fell onto a vehicle roof in south Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon (April 12).

The incident happened westbound on Marine Way and River District Crossing during rush hour, or around 5:30 p.m.

According to a witness, the sole occupant of a green Honda car with an Alberta licence plate died at the scene.

A second vehicle was also damaged, but both occupants in the white crossover were not injured.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SCIENCE: What do we know about ‘stealth omicron’ so far?
Next story
Thrill on the hill assisted by Prince Rupert Port Authority Community Investment Funds

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Port Authority invested $240,000 into two infrastructure projects at Shames Mountain, the organization announced on April 12. (Photo: supplied)
Thrill on the hill assisted by Prince Rupert Port Authority Community Investment Funds

Joanne Ritchie program coordinator for Prince Rupert and District Hospice Society announces the inaugural Hike for Hospice to be held on May 1, along the city's waterfront. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Inaugural Hike for Hospice to remember loved ones and support grief programs

When you think of Prince Rupert you think of Seafest and several other celebrations the Special Events Society puts on to promote the city, but they need help. The public is invited to the AGM on April 25, Bev Killbery president of PRSES said.
Special Events to Prince Rupert – Loudly calling for board members and volunteers

Spectrum City Dance students received special awards and bursaries at the Terrace Dance Competition, held March 31 to April 3. (Photo: supplied)
Spectrum awarded a colourful array of dance awards