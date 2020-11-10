A Community Enhancement Grant was awarded by City Council on Nov. 9 to Prince Rupert Salvation Army Corps who run the local food bank and meal programs. The grant will go towards a $900,000 renovation to amalgamate the food bank area with the main facilities building. (Photo: file photo)

$1.36 million Community Enhancement Grants awarded by P.R. City Council

Prince Rupert Salvation Army received $15,000 out of $95,000, community to fundraise the difference

More than $1,363,000 in Community Enhancement Grants were awarded to 18 out of 20 Prince Rupert organizations at the Regular City Council meeting on Nov. 9, with Prince Rupert Salvation Army (PRSA) being granted $15,000 out of their $95,000 request.

Chief Financial Officer Corinne Bomben specifically addressed the first-time applicant church advising Council that the $80,000 difference not awarded could be fund raised within the community.

Bomben told council the funding request was to assist with a $900,000 renovation project which includes integrating the food bank from Fraser Street to the PRSA. Granville St. facilities location.

“We’ve included part of their request in our recommendation but not the full amount given the size of the request and the uncertainty heading into 2021,” Bomben said.

“However, we believe we can help raise the difference between the recommendation and the request. Staff suggest placing a fundraising thermometer on city hall to bring awareness to the project and provide our citizens the opportunity to contribute with us towards the performance of the request.”

Bomben said contact had already been made with Northern Savings Credit Union who agreed to cover the cost of the donation thermometer.

More details to come and a list of recipients in the print version of The Northern View on Nov. 19 .

 
