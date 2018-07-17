Trudeau blasts Putin, Russia following Finland summit but stays mum on Trump

Strong words come one day after a controversial summit between Putin and Trump in Finland

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing firm in his condemnation of Vladimir Putin despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s warm words for the Russian president this week.

Trudeau says Canada remains strongly opposed to a host of Russian actions under Putin’s watch, including the annexation of Crimea, its support for Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad and rebels in eastern Ukraine, and its use of chemical weapons in Britain.

The prime minister says Canada is also committed to standing with eastern European nations like Latvia, where he recently visited 450 Canadians troops leading a NATO battle group whose task is to protect against a Russian invasion.

READ MORE: Critics claim Trump ‘defended a tyrant’

The strong words come one day after a controversial summit between Putin and Trump in Finland, where the U.S. president appeared to blame his own country for poor relations with Moscow and accept the Russian leader’s denials of having interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

While many U.S. officials are blasting Trump’s performance, Trudeau wouldn’t comment, and instead repeated his condemnation of Putin and Russia.

Trudeau was speaking to reporters during a visit to Antigonish, N.S.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout
Next story
Group urges Canada to help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany

Just Posted

Community garden in Prince Rupert takes shape

Transition Prince Rupert lays foundation for shared edible garden on Overlook

North Coast fishing grounds key to orca recovery: DFO

Plan marks waters from Langara to Rose Spit as critical habitat for northern resident killer whales

Prince Rupert Diamond Diggers win 2018 Queens tournament

The team went 7-0 and scored 12 runs or more on their way to the tournament win

Add fun to your kid’s reading list this summer

Prince Rupert Regional Library’s free programs are making summer reading fun for kids of all ages

Chris Green, mother of Prince Rupert’s scouts, passes away

Green spent more than 60 years volunteering and leading Prince Rupert’s Scouts Canada program

Rushbrook Trail officially open

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on July 14 to officially unveil the new trail to the public

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Group urges Canada to help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany

They’re concerned about Canada’s apparent unwillingness to come to the aid of Monika Schaefer

RCMP seek person of interest after elderly man left with ‘life altering’ injuries

Burnaby RCMP believe a male teen is a ‘person of interest’ in the case

MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn’t liable

The company argues it has “no liability of any kind” to survivors or families of slain victims

Vancouver police propose policy for victims, witnesses who are undocumented immigrants

If approved, officers will not ask about an immigration status, unless needed

Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

Auto insurer recorded more than 350,000 crashes in 2017

Pressure on for ride hailing, bus options in B.C.

Premiers to press Ottawa for help replacing Greyhound service

Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

Olympic sprint great has long expressed his love of the game

Most Read