Parts of Quebec are subject to rainfall warnings as Environment Canada forecasts some areas could receive up to 70 millimetres of additional rain between today and tomorrow.(File photo)

Parts of Quebec are subject to rainfall warnings as Environment Canada forecasts some areas could receive up to 70 millimetres of additional rain between today and tomorrow.(File photo)

Parts of Quebec under rainfall warning; localized flooding in Montreal

Between 40 and 70 mm of rain expected in much of the central part of the province: Environment Canada

Parts of Quebec are subject to rainfall warnings as Environment Canada forecasts some areas could receive up to 70 millimetres of additional rain between today and tomorrow.

Environment Canada meteorologist Dominic Martel reports between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain has already fallen in the Montreal area since Friday evening.

Water accumulated on several Montreal streets this morning, in some cases overflowing onto sidewalks and private property.

Environment Canada says it expects between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain in much of the central part of the province, including the Montreal area, between Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

The federal weather agency says areas of higher elevation could see as much as 100 millimetres of additional rainfall this weekend.

Between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain are expected further east, in areas along the St. Lawrence River northeast of Quebec City, between Saturday evening and Sunday evening.

The Canadian Press

QuebecWeather

Previous story
Triceratops skull found in Alberta foothills goes on display
Next story
Early work to begin on project to divert trains from downtown Lac-Mégantic

Just Posted

Fran Grant was rushed out of the trailer by Prince Rupert RCMP after the fire erupted on her neighbour’s lot. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
Trailer fire near McDonalds leaves Prince Rupert senior without a home

NDP MP Taylor Bachrach said he’s putting pressure on the federal government to deliver on much-needed infrastructure improvement in the Northwest. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
Bachrach raises Northwest infrastructure woes in Parliament

Rio Tinto BC Works employees celebrate the achievement of reaching full capacity. Supplied photo
Rio Tinto’s Kitimat smelter returns to full capacity

Robert Nelson in a 2019 photo. Nelson will be taking over from long-serving former Chief Harold Leighton. (Metlakatla First Nation photo)
Robert Nelson elected as new Metlakatla chief