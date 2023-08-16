A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada. Paramedics debrief after responding to a drug overdose in Vancouver on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada. Paramedics debrief after responding to a drug overdose in Vancouver on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say

Overdoses leading cause of death of those between 10 and 18 years old in Western Canada

A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.

The Canadian Paediatric Surveillance Program says stimulants are the most commonly reported cause of severe or life-threatening overdoses, followed by sedatives and opioids.

The report says drug overdoses are a public health emergency.

It says fatal overdoses are the leading cause of death in children and teens between 10 and 18 years old in Western Canada.

But also says the problem exists across the country, with pediatric specialists in all 10 provinces reporting treating overdoses.

B.C. Children’s Hospital pediatrician Dr. Matthew Carwana says the issue is even more concerning because the survey didn’t capture kids and teens who may have overdosed but didn’t seek pediatric care.

In a release Carwana says there’s a great need for prevention and intervention strategies for children and youth in the ongoing overdose crisis.

The study included survey responses from more than 1,000 pediatricians across Canada.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island university develops program to help kids cope with overdose crisis

READ ALSO: Suspected overdose death of Saanich girl, 12, speaks to lack of supports, says mom

Healthoverdose crisispublic health

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian COVID-19 activity showing early signs it may be increasing
Next story
Wildfires still menacing large areas of N.W.T., creep close to Yellowknife

Just Posted

B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke will be leading the mobile units tour through the northwest, starting Aug. 28. Chalke, who has been in charge of the organization since 2015, emphasizes the importance of face-to-face meetings in addressing concerns about unfair service delivery by public bodies in the province. (Amy Romer)
B.C.’s Ombudsperson mobile unit to tour northwest, offering meetings with residents

Terrace FC players in action during a thrilling match at Christy Park, part of the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament. The event marked the team’s hosting debut and the tournament’s return after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Meadow Theriault photo)
2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament makes triumphant return

A map displaying the location of the 4.7 magnitude earthquake that struck near a village in British Columbia on Aug. 15. The epicentre was situated 70 kilometres south of Daajing Giids and 222 kilometres southwest of Prince Rupert, in a region known for its significant seismic activity. An expert suggests this tremor could be a later aftershock of the major 2012 quake in the same area. (OpenStreetMap)
4.7 magnitude earthquake shakes B.C. village, possible aftershock of 2012 quake

The 22nd Udderfest will delight audiences at the Tom Rooney Playhouse, August 11 to 13, Jordan Jackson theatre festival coordinator said, on Aug. 4. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Udderfest is back in Prince Rupert with a jam-packed theatre schedule