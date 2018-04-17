Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945, and was a mother of six

In this Oct. 11, 1984, file photo, Barbara Bush, wife of then-U.S. Vice-President George Bush, is photographed at the debate between Bush and Democrat Geraldine Ferraro. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. (AP Photo/File)

Former first lady Barbara Bush has died. She was 92.

A family spokesman says she died Tuesday.

The snowy-haired Mrs. Bush was one of only two first ladies who was also the mother of a president. The other was Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams.

Mrs. Bush’s plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband. She brought a grandmotherly style to buttoned-down Washington, often appearing in her trademark fake pearl chokers and displaying no vanity about her white hair and wrinkles.

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945. They had six children and were married longer than any presidential couple in American history.

