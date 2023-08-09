A Statistics Canada sign is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Statistics Canada documents show workers who went door-to-door to collect data for the 2021 census logged hundreds of workplace injuries and at least 15 assaults by members of the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Census workers logged hundreds of cases of violence, harassment by public

Documents show hundreds of injuries and at least 15 cases of assault

Statistics Canada documents show workers who went door-to-door to collect data for the 2021 census logged hundreds of workplace injuries and at least 15 assaults by members of the public.

The data tables obtained by The Canadian Press through access-to-information law list 680 injury reports, including more than 280 cases of harassment or violence.

In some of the most extreme examples, employees were punched, threatened with firearms, spat on or sexually assaulted.

In one case, a census interviewer was assaulted by a resident using a “pellet gun,” while another had a “gun pointed at her from another vehicle,” the documents say.

One worker was knocked down stairs after being punched in the face by a resident, and had to go to the hospital.

Another census employee was unwillingly detained in the home of an angry resident, the documents say. The event was reported to the RCMP.

In at least three separate instances, people collecting data for Statistics Canada reported that they were sexually assaulted by members of the public.

The majority of the census workplace safety complaints were traced to western and central provinces.

The Canadian government collects national population data every five years, and Statistics Canada representatives are sent to visit households that are late to submit their census questionnaires.

The injury reports from staffers showed there were 137 cases of people’s dogs being aggressive or biting them, along with 158 slips, trips or falls.

Details about the total number of assaults and psychological injuries are redacted in the documents, as is information about any workplace fatalities.

Other categories of injuries included vehicle accidents, “potential contamination” and other “emergency” situations. The total number of incidents for each is also redacted.

The Canadian Press has contacted Statistics Canada and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, who is responsible for Statistics Canada matters, for comment, but neither responded by deadline.

READ ALSO: Langford tops population growth in B.C., third-fastest in Canada: 2021 census

READ ALSO: New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging

Census

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Telus doubles funding to help Indigenous organizations, communities in Canada

Just Posted

Dempsey Bob at the opening of his exhibition at the Audain Art Museum in Whistler in 2022. Bob will be at the North Pacific Cannery on Aug 10 from 4 pm until 7 pm. (Supplied photo)
Dempsey Bob comes to the North Pacific Cannery for a meet and greet

Joseph Allen Hall-Grandison is wanted by the RCMP for failing to register as a sex offender and other offences.
RCMP looking for Prince Rupert man wanted for a number of offences

Medal winners at a July 29 tournament in Terrace gather for a photo. Third back row, left to right, Tana Nenninger, Cam Mackay, Jim Kellar, Susan Kaulbeck, Rob Bell, Phat Tran, Tam Tran, and Harpreet Singh from Domino’s. Middle row left to right, Wendy Guenter, Allie Forget, Stacey Mann, Carol Lomas, Tyson Doyle, and Anne Gillanders. Bottom row left to right, Karin Lotz, Val Zilinski, Coleen Taylor, Lennette Desjarlais, and Katherine Pratt. (Photo courtesy Dave Nicholson)
Terrace Pickleball Club hosts inaugural tournament, attracting regional players

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver on Friday, July 14, 2023. The Canada Industrial Relations Board has released the new terms of the agreement that resolved British Columbia's port dispute, including a commitment by employers to train workers to perform maintenance on new equipment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Longshore workers get 5, 5, 4 and 4% wage hikes in new 4-year port deal