Parliament buildings in Ottawa. (Black Press file photo)

Canada’s MPs return with cost of food, housing taking centre stage

House of Commons resumes sessions today with debate focused on the cost of living

MPs are returning to the House of Commons today determined to find relief for Canadians feeling the pinch of inflation.

While some of the most heated debates this fall will surround bail reform, gun restrictions and climate change, it is housing costs and grocery bills that will likely dominate the agenda.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne will get things moving this morning when he meets with the heads of Canada’s biggest grocery chains, seeking a plan to curb the growing cost of food.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the heads of Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Costco and Walmart Canada have until Thanksgiving to show a plan to lower prices or the government may step in to force the issue.

Recent Canada food price reports from Dalhousie University show the average family is expected to pay another $1,065 for food this year.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the meeting is nothing more than a photo op that will do nothing to lower food prices.

READ ALSO: Parliament resuming with focus on cost of living, housing fixes

