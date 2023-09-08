Heavy smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky in Yellowknife on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Thousands of Yellowknife residents have returned home this week as a wildfire evacuation order was lifted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Angela Gzowski

Heavy smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky in Yellowknife on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Thousands of Yellowknife residents have returned home this week as a wildfire evacuation order was lifted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Angela Gzowski

As 1,000s return to Yellowknife, other NWT residents await their turn

Fires continue to keep people away from other communities like Hay River and Fort Smith

Thousands of people from the Northwest Territories have returned home this week after a wildfire evacuation order was lifted for Yellowknife’s 20,000 residents.

The order for the territorial capital, which also included the First Nation communities of Dettah and N’Dilo, was downgraded Wednesday to an evacuation alert.

“This is something to celebrate, but we have to remember there are still thousands of residents who are still evacuated from their home communities,” Premier Caroline Cochrane said during a media briefing late Thursday.

“The government of the Territories is working hard with its partners to do everything possible to fight these fires, protect your communities and get you home and back to your everyday lives.”

Officials said about 1,000 people, including 630 essential workers, had been flown back to Yellowknife by the end of Wednesday and repatriation flights continued Thursday.

“We are making progress,” said Jamie Fulford, deputy incident commander with the Emergency Management Organization.

The flights will run until Sunday.

About 1,700 vehicles have already returned to the city this week based on an automated traffic count of those that travelled northbound on the Deh Cho Bridge — although officials said it’s difficult to know how many people are in each vehicle.

They had earlier noted that about 7,000 vehicles left the city after the evacuation order came into effect on Aug. 16.

Ernest Betsina, who was sworn in as the chief of Dettah earlier this week, said people have slowly started to return to the community.

“Within the coming days, I look forward to seeing my members again, shaking their hands,” he said.

Betsina said the fire is still smouldering, so residents will need to remain on guard.

There are still thousands of people from Hay River and Fort Smith, who were ordered out days before Yellowknife, that are not able to go back due to wildfires.

Fire officials said there’s still a high level of risk to Hay River, where fire has reached many populated areas and is about 500 metres away from the hospital.

Northwest TerritoriesWildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trial sees Freedom Convoy leader urging people to ‘flood the city’

Just Posted

Terrace’s Skeena Sawmills stands operational on July 3, 2020, three years before announcing a major round of layoffs amidst growing operational challenges. (Black Press Media file photo)
EXCLUSIVE: Skeena Sawmills in Terrace lays off its staff amid operational challenges

Two wolves were seen near Charles Hays Highschool on Sept. 6. (Photo courtesy of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)
Wolves spotted wandering near Charles Hays Highschool in Prince Rupert

Relief and excitement was shared by Prince Rupert’s political and education leaders. From left to right: Principal Kerri Levelton, District Principal of Indigenous Education Roberta Edzerza, School District 5 Chairperson Kate Toye, NDP MLA Jennifer Rice, Superintendent Sandra Pond and City Councillor Nick Adey. (Photo: Seth Forward/Northern View)
Province announces $126.8 million to replace Prince Rupert Middle School

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s fire damage tops 2 million hectares

Pop-up banner image