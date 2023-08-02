Amazon robots move along the warehouse floor with packages before finding the proper delivery chute, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Amazon Canada says it will open a new robotics-based fulfillment centre south of London, Ont. later this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ross D. Franklin

Amazon to open robotics-backed fulfilment centre in Ontario

The centre, known as YXU1, will see employees work alongside robotics technology

Amazon Canada. says it will open a new robotics-backed fulfilment centre south of London, Ont. later this year.

The e-commerce giant says the new fulfilment centre is expected to open in Southwold on Oct. 1.

The centre, known as YXU1, will see employees work alongside robotics technology to pick, pack and ship up to 750,000 items a day.

Amazon expects to hire more than 1,000 full-time employees to staff the centre.

The company will begin its hiring efforts for the site in September.

Amazon says that hires will receive competitive wages as well as medical, vision, and dental coverage and a group RRSP plan.

The Canadian Press

