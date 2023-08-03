Testosterone is primarily a male sex hormone; the level of this hormone is much higher in the male population than in females. If the hormone is too elevated or low, it will trigger specific symptoms. In males, testicles produce testosterone; if females, it is generated in the ovaries. The adrenal gland also stimulates a hormone called dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) which is subsequently converted into estrogen and testosterone. Testosterone is the primary androgen implying it triggers the development of male characteristics. Testosterone levels fall naturally with age, but specific health issues, medicines, and injuries could cause low testosterone levels.

Complete organic compounds

If you are seeking a testosterone supplement, Testo Prime is the best remedy, it is one of the leading brands in this segment, and many users have asserted its efficacy. The creator of this brand states the product is made from complete organic compounds. But before you start taking Testo Prime to boost your testosterone level, it would be wise to look into its components, functionality, and from which store to buy to avail the best price. Testo Prime is produced by Wolfson Brand (UK) and formulated to lessen symptoms of low testosterone; it comes in the form of capsules crafted from ginseng, ashwagandha, and D-aspartic acid.

Anabolic-androgenic steroid

Testo Prime acts as a natural anabolic-androgenic steroid, anabolic refers to muscle strength, and androgenic increases the male traits. Synthetic steroids are anabolic steroids administered intravenously to treat various medical conditions associated with low testosterone. But numerous users stated Testo Prime substantially increased their endurance, muscle strength, and energy level. As it is an over-the-counter supplement, you do not need a prescription. The hypothalamus and pituitary gland regulate the story of testosterone secreted by testicles or ovaries; typically, it is high in the morning and starts plunging as time progresses.

Gonadotropin-releasing-hormone (GnRH)

As per the reviews posted online and on the creator’s portal, Testo Prime (natural anabolic-androgenic steroid) comes with multiple benefits. The ingredients facilitate the release of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), which activates the pituitary gland to generate luteinizing hormone (LH). This traverses through the bloodstream to gonads which stimulate and discharge testosterone. As the testosterone level starts increasing in your blood, it inhibits the production of GnRH, which optimizes the testosterone level. With optimized testosterone level, lean body mass gains strength, and the innate organic molecules of Testo Prime release nitric oxide in the blood that dilates the blood vessels improving blood flow. The muscle receives more blood and oxygen, which enhances muscle mass over time.

300 nanograms per deciliter (ng/dL)

The product also suppresses testosterone conversion into estrogen, improving sexual desire. As per American Urology Association (AUA), if the testosterone level falls below 300 nanograms per deciliter (ng/dL), it is considered low. However, other health professionals assume that if the story is below 250 ng/dL, it is soft. Older people can be more likely to suffer from low testosterone especially when dealing with certain conditions. Testo Prime alleviates symptoms, enhances physical and mental energy, promotes muscle growth and fat-burning. It is estimated around 8% of male aged fifty to seventy-nine suffer from low testosterone levels. Symptoms of low testosterone vary from person to person, especially by age, including suppressed sex drive, erectile dysfunction, attenuation of testicles, down to zero sperm count, and hot flashes.

44% increase in secretion

It isn’t easy to pinpoint the effects of Testo Prime on the explicit individual. Still, broadly it improves testosterone secretion by 44%, promotes resilience and endurance by 92%, consumers experience less stress (70%), increases fat oxidation by up to 16%, reduces body weight by 12%, and promotes muscle strength by 140%. The product also improves memory and concentration power and inhibits frequent mood swings. There are many potent reasons for low testosterone. Two types of male hypogonadism are primary hypogonadism (testicle disorder) and secondary hypogonadism (pituitary/hypothalamus dysfunction).

Potent therapeutic properties

The ingredients used in Testo Prime are for their potent therapeutic properties. Organic compounds such as garlic powder or vitamin D are not novel components, but the proprietary blend makes this supplement outstanding. The organic compounds work synergistically to pronounce the optimum effects of Testo Prime.

D-aspartic acid

Amino acid is the building block of various proteins, hormones, and neurotransmitters. D-aspartic acid can trigger luteinizing hormone (LH) from the brain, producing testosterone. In a study, twenty-three healthy men were administered D-aspartic acid for twelve days, and twenty of them exhibited higher testosterone (42%) at the end of the session.

Panax ginseng

In several studies, it was witnessed that Panax ginseng acts as natural androgen that augments testosterone levels and luteinizing hormone (LH). This herb has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for ages for its potent antioxidant property.

Ashwagandha extract

It is an evergreen plant native to Africa and Asia. The compounds of the plant act as an adaptogen that soothes the brain, reduces inflammation, lowers blood pressure, and promotes the immunity system. The plant comes with a rich concentration of withanolides, a type of steroidal lactone that can reduce swelling and inhibit tumor growth. In a study, ashwagandha-based supplements were given among men aged forty to seventy. On average, a 15% increase in testosterone and an 18% increase in DHEA were documented.

Green tea extract

As green tea is rich in EGCG with antioxidant properties, it increases fertility in men and optimizes testosterone levels. If the story of the hormone is low, it supplements it, and if the threshold is high, it helps the body slow down testosterone secretion.

Recommended dosage

The recommended dosage, as per the creator of Testo Prime, is four capsules in the morning before breakfast. The dosage remains identical irrespective of male consumers’ age and body types. It would help if you stuck to the suggested dose. Lower will diminish the effect of the supplement. Taking more will lower the bioavailability of nutrients and may trigger side effects. Any male above eighteen and men over forty suffering from lack of energy, sexual urge, mood swings, and erectile dysfunction can take Testo Prime regularly.

Stimulates biochemical process

Men suffering from low testosterone often undergo synthetic variations of testosterone (anabolic steroids) that are injected to manage and treat various symptoms. The efficacy of this treatment is high, but it often triggers multiple side effects. On the other hand, Testo Prime does not contain any synthetic steroid but increases testosterone level by stimulating a biochemical process that facilitates the production and release of testosterone.