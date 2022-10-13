Wade Niesh running to be re-elected as city councillor in Prince Rupert

About myself, I am married to Maria and have three daughters. Lived here almost my whole life. I am a self-employed building contractor for the last 14 years. I have done other jobs in the community such as airport technician, bus driver and even retail way back. These jobs have all given me perspectives from many avenues which serve me well in my current position as a councillor. While serving for the last eight years, I have gained so much knowledge through information that I feel this has made me a more well-rounded person and opened my mind to see things from many perspectives.

I chose to run again because I truly want this community to succeed. I want to make us a community that is a desirable place to be whether that is through downtown revitalization, more housing options or more recreational activities amongst other things. In the last eight years, we have turned a page, we have created a path moving forward with the 2030 vision and official community plan. Now is the time to continue these efforts by working with upper levels of government, First Nations, industries and other community partners to invest in our town to make it what we all want to see.

We have worked hard at making it easier to construct by offering tax incentives to build new or repair old buildings in the downtown. We also have temporarily waived fees for building permits, development permits and rezoning applications for all of town in an effort to continue spurring growth in our housing options and I wish to continue these efforts. Any housing built is good housing.

I feel that this election we have lost two great options in Lee Brain and Blair Mirau. This is a big loss and I thank them for their service, good luck in the future! With that being said I feel the next four years it is important to have on council myself who can provide a down-to-earth, straightforward, common sense approach to continue the huge efforts put forward in the last two terms, I am the one that can provide continuity moving forward building on the hard work of the current council. I am always available and wish to continue my commitment to making Rupert a better place. I ask for your support on Election Day. Vote Niesh!

Election 2022