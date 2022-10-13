Teri Forster seeks city councillor position in Prince Rupert elections

My name is Teri Forster. I am seeking support through your vote to become a city councillor for Prince Rupert.

Prince Rupert became my home 10 years ago when I moved here to be with my spouse, Vaughn Carnegie. I am a nurse in Prince Rupert and have worked in a variety of positions in the nursing field. I am currently the elected North West Regional Council Member for the BC Nurses’ Union. In this role, I have been able to advocate for nurses and patients throughout the North West, pushing for improvements in the working conditions of medical staff and better provision of medical care. This role has provided extensive board and council governance experience including a Governance and Leadership diploma through Queen’s University. This helps me to look at challenges with a fresh perspective and a strategic lens.

I am currently nearing completion of my Master of Arts in Leadership and recently attended the Governor General of Canada’s Leadership Conference (GGCLC), where I was one of 250 Canadian leaders chosen to explore new ideas and ways Canada can change and adapt for the future. I volunteer with several animal welfare groups and have participated in many activities to raise awareness about important community issues such as social justice, anti-poverty, housing and more.

I am excited about the framework the current council has developed through the Official Community Plan, Redesign Rupert 2030 Vision and Hays 2.0 plans. I believe my fresh look at the opportunities to implement these ideas would benefit our city. The 2030 plan outlines the steps we can take as a city for the next 10 years of planning and development. While this alone will not immediately address the housing or infrastructure challenges we face as a community, it is the starting point we need to continue working at these issues in ways that can be measured. This is exciting to see.

I am an honest and clear communicator who is solutions focused. I am approachable and open to dialogue with opinions that are different from my own. I work to demonstrate integrity and authenticity in decisions. I approach challenges with diplomacy and kindness while seeking to understand the core issues.

I want to connect with you to learn what you love about the plans for Prince Rupert and how I can help implement solutions. Please reach out if you wish to connect.

Email: teriforster2022@gmail.com

Election 2022