School trustee election bio: Danielle Dalton

I’m Danielle Dalton and I am proud to be a resident of Prince Rupert for more than 30 years, with my husband Carey. We are both lifetime learners and educators.

The October 15 municipal election is a pivotal time in Prince Rupert and will usher in change with new leadership and learning. Alongside the change in mayor and council, just as important are the changes in SD 52.

I am a proponent of change and believe in leading our youth into a more equitable future. When my family moved to the beautiful coastal city the three R’s – reading, writing and ‘rithmetic were a strong foundation in children’s learning.

I believe we have long time passed that notion and for the necessity of our youth’s future need to now focus on the three L’s – literacy, language and life skills.

Literacy is not just about ABCs it also encompasses 1,2,3s.

As an adult trainer, I see too many students graduating without the skills required to go on to higher education, secure a job, or be able to read a lease. These are necessary life skills our children are falling through the cracks without.

Continuous learning does not stop at graduation. Students need to be encouraged to propel forward at their own pace so they can retain knowledge to feel good about themselves.

Learning is about making a student not feel denigrated because they learn differently from their peers and friends. Learning is about inner peace, personal growth and a sense of accomplishment.

The varying abilities of each student need to be recognized and acknowledged. There is not a cookie-cutter pattern to educating individuals.

I am president of AFFNO – let’s face it I’m French and believe in the right of children to learn as many languages as they can. While I am an advocate of the French Immersion program, equally so I believe children in SD 52 should be exposed to and learn First Nations culture and languages before they enter the school system. The cultural significance of the Sm’algyax language and others defines our student’s uniqueness and will define the lineage of language for future generations. Everyone, of all ages, should have the opportunity to learn Sm’algyax to support the allegiance of togetherness in our community.

This is a reflection of what I believe and live. Vote for me Danielle Dalton, Trustee for School District 52.

Danielle Dalton

Election 2022