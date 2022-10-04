Prince Rupert election biography: Gurvinder Randhawa for city council

In 2014 I was elected to serve Prince Rupert as a city councillor. It has been a privilege working with the mayor, councillors, and city staff to lay the groundwork for growth and prosperity.

After eight years, I am committed to continuing the positive course we set — that’s why I am running for re-election. My experience and skills can play a part in turning our shared vision into reality.

I have known the importance of vision since before moving to Prince Rupert 29 years ago. As an entrepreneur, I wanted to establish myself as the owner and operator of a small business.

I achieved this while at the same time my wife Sarbjit and I raised three smart, accomplished children. I dedicated free time to diverse organizations such as Tourism Prince Rupert and Coast Mountain College. Meanwhile, I rolled up my sleeves to coach minor soccer and help groups like the North Coast Immigrant and Multicultural Services Society.

Vision must be accompanied by values. I believe in dedication, keeping your word, and seizing opportunities.

As a city council, we’ve put those values into action. I supported policies that attract new economic opportunities, addressed skills shortages so local workers are prepared to take advantage of new industries, contributed to mutually-beneficial relations with First Nations and neighbouring communities, helped to produce a comprehensive plan to replace our aging infrastructure, and worked to make Prince Rupert more affordable by limiting property tax increases — while developing other sources of tax revenue.

I want to continue cultivating these forward-looking policies by working with residents, neighbourhood community organizations, colleagues at City Hall and other levels of government.

Together, we are building a city and region with a high quality of life, plans for replacing infrastructure, affordable housing, and public services accessible to everyone.

Gurvinder Randhawa

Election 2022