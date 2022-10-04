Municipal election bio: Sheila Gordon-Payne for city council

I am a partner, a parent, a daughter and a friend. I am a nurse, a healthcare provider, and a community booster.

The experience I can bring to the city council includes working in union and non-union environments in a range of positions from front-line nursing to senior leadership in three provinces and two territories. Beyond my current work at the hospital, I also serve as a vice chair of the Registration Committee with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives. In addition, I assist nationally and internationally as a surveyor for Accreditation Canada which is the body that ensures health organizations small and large meet required safety, quality, and practice standards across Canada. Previously, I have served two terms as an elected city councillor in Prince Rupert and prior to this, served on the University of Northern British Columbia Board of Directors for five years. All of this has led to a range of experience, skills, and education as a leader and as a team member.

As a city councillor, I will consider myself successful if: In four years we can demonstrate that Prince Rupert is more than just a place to be for work – it’s a place that is chosen as a great place to live; People come for a job, and they choose to move here and stay; The city is a place of pride, where visitors and locals can see the effort; and, taxes are reasonable!

I appreciate the good work of the current mayor and council. The important roles of city government need to continue. Proud and passionate about our city. I believe it is time to review and focus on what is before us. There is work to continue that has been initiated or remains incomplete. The Official Community Plan (OCP); the PR 2030 Vision document; addressing infrastructure needs on a proactive basis; and the social concerns in our city, all need attention. Community members and stakeholders need to understand the focus and work together. Efforts and partnerships will be needed in Prince Rupert, surrounding communities, the province and country.

I am passionate about Prince Rupert and I look forward to working on your behalf as well as, sharing and learning from you. Please take a moment to let me know your priorities and concerns.

Facebook and Instagram @sheilagordonpayne4council

Email at sheilagordonpayne@outlook.com

And by Phone at 250-627-VOTE (8683)

Election 2022