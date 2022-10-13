Michael Pucci for SD 52 board trustee in Prince Rupert

Michael Pucci is running for SD 52 board trustee in the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 15. (Photo: Supplied) (Photo: Supplied)

A lifelong Prince Rupert resident with over a decade in unionized terminal and logistic operation leadership experience.

Michael brings a unique perspective to the School Board based in human resources, fiscal responsibility, sustainability and relationships. Michael’s understanding of the employees both educational, administrative/ maintenance and the public’s demand of them provide the board a leader who can navigate its many challenges, based on a win-win model.

His expertise provides insights into the school district’s commercial, political and education business at a macro and micro level.

When not working Michael enjoys coaching youth sports and with his wife raising their two school-aged children in Prince Rupert.

Neighbourhoods and communities deserve tailored options for their needs.

A vote for Michael Pucci is for an invested member, advocate and committed leader.

Election 2022