Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain and Barry Cunningham are both running again for another four-year term. (File photo)

Mayors run unchallenged in Prince Rupert, Port Edward

Few new names in the running for the upcoming local municipal elections

The list of candidates who want to run for local office is sparse.

Officially, the list of candidates in Prince Rupert for councillors are Barry Cunningham, Wade Neish, Blair Mirau and Gurvinder Randhawa are running for re-election. New candidates running are Sarah Dantzer, Charmayne Carlson, Nick Adey and Reid Skelton-Morven.

Mayor Lee Brain is also running again, and without any challengers. He won’t be named mayor, officially, until after the challenge and withdrawal period, which ends on Friday, Sept. 21.

The last Prince Rupert city councillor to announced he’s running for re-election was Blair Mirau who revealed the details to supporters on Friday, Sept. 14, at the Lester Centre of the Arts.

“After reflecting on the countless expressions of encouragement and support, I’m excited to share my desire to continue serving my hometown on city council,” Mirau said in a press release.

“Over the last four years, we have seen how collaboration and careful planning can generate results that are in our community’s best interest. I want to use my voice and experience to help us seize the tremendous opportunities before us to realize our city’s full potential.”

READ MORE: Prince Rupert mayor announces run for re-election

The entire Port Edward council, and mayor, are looking to be re-elected with no new names on the list to challenge them.

For the North Coast Regional District, Des Nobels, for Dodge Cove, and Karl Bergman, for Prince Rupert, have submitted their names for re-election, and Ellen Foster is running for Sandspit.

Some of the school district trustees are running again including Tina Last, Louisa Sanchez, James Horne, Terri-Lynne Huddlestone, Bart Kuntz, but there are some new names on the list with Jessica Newman, Al Ernst, David Cook, Kate Toye, Steve Finnigan Jr. and Kristy Maier.

The nomination period to run for the 2018 general local elections opened on Sept. 4 and closed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Election day is on Oct. 20.

READ MORE: Entire Port Edward council running for re-election


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Voter registration push begins for B.C. referendum

Just Posted

Mayors run unchallenged in Prince Rupert, Port Edward

Few new names in the running for the upcoming local municipal elections

Seniors housing under construction in Port Edward

Excavation on eight seniors housing units began in Port Edward on Sept. 12.

UPDATE: RCMP urges caution after wolf attack on Butze Rapids Trail

Trail open to the public, but RCMP recommend hikers use caution and follow signage instructions

War Graves Commission wants municipality to clean up veteran graves

Inspector Dominique Boulais inspected nine Prince Rupert war graves on Sept. 5

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

This Week Podcast — Episode 102

Learn more about the Cannery Road Race and meet the new superintendent for the school district

BC blazes cool and army reservists head back to their day jobs

Every soldier on the fire lines volunteered to come

Police seize marijuana from an overdose prevention site: Advocate

Sarah Blyth said a Friday raid in the Downtown Eastside was unnecessary, but police disagree

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Caution urged as people head back into wildfire affected areas in B.C.

As the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers are cautioned about using the back country

Whitehorse man arrested in B.C. mail bomb explosion that injured 2

A 73 year old resident of Whitehorse, Yukon, was arrested on September 13th and remains in custody.

Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects

Manitoba RCMP have called in the OPP to investigate the Crown utility’s work sites in the 1960s and 1970s

B.C. curling cashspeil features world-class squads

Headlining the women’s field is 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan.

Skull found on Yukon trail ID’d as missing B.C. man 9 years later

Terry Fai Vong would have been 41 years old when his remains were found in Whitehorse

Most Read