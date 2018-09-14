Mayors run unchallenged in Prince Rupert, Port Edward

Few new names in the running for the upcoming local municipal elections

The list of candidates who want to run for local office is sparse.

Officially, the list of candidates in Prince Rupert for councillors are Barry Cunningham, Wade Neish, Blair Mirau and Gurvinder Randhawa are running for re-election. New candidates running are Sarah Dantzer, Charmayne Carlson, Nick Adey and Reid Skelton-Morven.

Mayor Lee Brain is also running again, and without any challengers. He won’t be named mayor, officially, until after the challenge and withdrawal period, which ends on Friday, Sept. 21.

The last Prince Rupert city councillor to announced he’s running for re-election was Blair Mirau who revealed the details to supporters on Friday, Sept. 14, at the Lester Centre of the Arts.

“After reflecting on the countless expressions of encouragement and support, I’m excited to share my desire to continue serving my hometown on city council,” Mirau said in a press release.

“Over the last four years, we have seen how collaboration and careful planning can generate results that are in our community’s best interest. I want to use my voice and experience to help us seize the tremendous opportunities before us to realize our city’s full potential.”

The entire Port Edward council, and mayor, are looking to be re-elected with no new names on the list to challenge them.

For the North Coast Regional District, Des Nobels, for Dodge Cove, and Karl Bergman, for Prince Rupert, have submitted their names for re-election, and Ellen Foster is running for Sandspit.

Some of the school district trustees are running again including Tina Last, Louisa Sanchez, James Horne, Terri-Lynne Huddlestone, Bart Kuntz, but there are some new names on the list with Jessica Newman, Al Ernst, David Cook, Kate Toye, Steve Finnigan Jr. and Kristy Maier.

The nomination period to run for the 2018 general local elections opened on Sept. 4 and closed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Election day is on Oct. 20.

