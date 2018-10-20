Mayoral results from across B.C.

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Thousands of British Columbians are heading to the polls today to elect their local officials into office for the next four years.

That’s about 3,300 candidates running for a position as mayor, councillor or school board trustee in 250 different electoral races.

And the results will start flowing in after polls close at 8 p.m.

Stay tuned to Black Press Media, where we’ll have updates every 20 minutes below for every mayoral election across the province.

Stay tuned for full local coverage here, and at the more than 70 other Black Press Media newsrooms covering elections from Tofino to Terrace.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

ELECTION DAY: Here's where to vote

