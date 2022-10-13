Kristy Maier is seeking re-election as an SD 52 board trustee. Elections are Oct. 15. (Photo: Supplied). Elections are Oct. 15.

Kristy Maier is seeking re-election as an SD 52 board trustee. Elections are Oct. 15. (Photo: Supplied). Elections are Oct. 15.

Kristy Maier is seeking re-election as an SD 52 board trustee in Prince Rupert

Elections are Oct. 15

I am writing to seek your vote in the upcoming municipal elections. My name is Kristy Maier and I am running for re-election as a trustee on the Board of Education.

I have lived in Prince Rupert for over 20 years, attending Roosevelt and Booth School and then graduating from PRSS. I am running for school board trustee because as a childhood educator and an active parent on the PACs, I have first-hand knowledge of the challenges that our children, educators and schools face. I feel compelled to make a difference – to bring that awareness to the School Board, where critical decisions are being made on our children’s behalf.

As a trustee on our board, I have been able to use my voice to keep public tax dollars in the classroom. I have worked hard to lobby for the Minister of Education to come to our district, meet staff and students, and understand the critical needs we face including more money, more mental health funding, more staff, and more educational assistance!

I believe that all students deserve to access a fair and inclusive public education. This past year, I brought forth a motion, that was passed and successfully lobbied for at our AGM, that states the BCSTA urge the Ministry of education and FNESC to find a way to ensure that every board of education has a First Nations voice at the table.

This term, I will continue to advocate for students, build trusting relationships with educators, parents, families and community to make sure that our education dollars are spent in classrooms, where it belongs!

Please vote Kristy Maier for School Board Trustee.

Election 2022

Previous story
Kevin Mudge is running for a council position in the District of Port Edward

Just Posted

Emergency crews from police, fire and ambulance services attended a downtown fire in Prince Rupert on May 1. UBCM is calling on the province to take more of a leadership role regarding emergency call services. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Many 911 calls in Prince Rupert are redirected to other centres

David Eby MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey, NDP candidate to replace Premier John Horgan, and previous Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, Christine White executive director of North Coast Transition Society and Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast tour the almost constructed Cranes Crossing transitional housing in Prince Rupert on Oct. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
David Eby, candidate for B.C. premier, hears city’s housing plight on tour of new facility in Prince Rupert

Sara Florence Davidson and her father, Robert Davidson, released the last two stories in their picture book series in September 2022. (Photo: Supplied)
Haida authors’ picture book series shows an Indigenous approach to learning

The Islands Solid Waste landfill in Port Clements accepts paper products, cardboard, tin, plastics, paint, engine oil, oil containers and batteries. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
North Coast District seeks feedback on solid waste management plan