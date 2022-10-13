Kristy Maier is seeking re-election as an SD 52 board trustee in Prince Rupert

I am writing to seek your vote in the upcoming municipal elections. My name is Kristy Maier and I am running for re-election as a trustee on the Board of Education.

I have lived in Prince Rupert for over 20 years, attending Roosevelt and Booth School and then graduating from PRSS. I am running for school board trustee because as a childhood educator and an active parent on the PACs, I have first-hand knowledge of the challenges that our children, educators and schools face. I feel compelled to make a difference – to bring that awareness to the School Board, where critical decisions are being made on our children’s behalf.

As a trustee on our board, I have been able to use my voice to keep public tax dollars in the classroom. I have worked hard to lobby for the Minister of Education to come to our district, meet staff and students, and understand the critical needs we face including more money, more mental health funding, more staff, and more educational assistance!

I believe that all students deserve to access a fair and inclusive public education. This past year, I brought forth a motion, that was passed and successfully lobbied for at our AGM, that states the BCSTA urge the Ministry of education and FNESC to find a way to ensure that every board of education has a First Nations voice at the table.

This term, I will continue to advocate for students, build trusting relationships with educators, parents, families and community to make sure that our education dollars are spent in classrooms, where it belongs!

Please vote Kristy Maier for School Board Trustee.

Election 2022