Kate Toye is running for reelection as School District 52 Board Trustee in the Oct. 15 municipal elections. (Photo: Supplied)

Kate Toye is running for reelection as School District 52 Board Trustee in the Oct. 15 municipal elections. (Photo: Supplied)

Kate Toye runs for SD 52 board trustee, in Prince Rupert

Elections are Oct. 15

Hello, my name is Kate Toye and I am seeking re-election as your school board trustee for school district 52, on the unceded traditional territory of the Coast Ts’msyen, Sm’algyax speaking people.

I was born and raised in Prince Rupert, I attended and graduated from this district and I returned to raise my family here. I currently have three children in the district so I understand both as a parent and as a trustee, two very distinct viewpoints, the needs, concerns, opportunities and challenges in our district.

I am honoured to have served our district and community from 2018-2022. I am grateful for the huge amount of learning this role as trustee has given me, and I am committed to continually learning in this role so I can serve our students to the best of my abilities.

The last few years have been very challenging educating our students through a global pandemic, our board, faculty, and staff came together and supported our students and families through these unprecedented challenges.

I am eager to continue the work that I have started as trustee. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the strong team that is SD 52, to further our current direction, and to implement our identified learnings in our strategic plan.

My priorities as a trustee:

~ To further develop partnerships, communication, and collaboration between students, parents, faculty, staff, board and community partners

~ Advocate for equitable funding- when comparing our district with larger districts the economies of scale impede what we are able to offer and create for our students and we continue to face funding cuts as our enrollment decreases due to the current provincial funding model

~ Inclusive, engaging, safe learning environments for every student

~ Mental health, focusing on social and emotional wellness

~ Increase graduation rates

~ Closing the gap in First Nations achievement through our identified values and priorities as outlined in our newly crafted strategic plan

~ That each and every student graduates with a sense of purpose, dignity, identity and limitless options for their future because of their growth, experiences, and education throughout their time in SD 52

I thank you for your time in reading this and I would greatly appreciate your vote so I can continue to serve our community through SD52.

Election 2022

Previous story
Kevin Mudge is running for a council position in the District of Port Edward

Just Posted

Emergency crews from police, fire and ambulance services attended a downtown fire in Prince Rupert on May 1. UBCM is calling on the province to take more of a leadership role regarding emergency call services. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Many 911 calls in Prince Rupert are redirected to other centres

David Eby MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey, NDP candidate to replace Premier John Horgan, and previous Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, Christine White executive director of North Coast Transition Society and Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast tour the almost constructed Cranes Crossing transitional housing in Prince Rupert on Oct. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
David Eby, candidate for B.C. premier, hears city’s housing plight on tour of new facility in Prince Rupert

Sara Florence Davidson and her father, Robert Davidson, released the last two stories in their picture book series in September 2022. (Photo: Supplied)
Haida authors’ picture book series shows an Indigenous approach to learning

The Islands Solid Waste landfill in Port Clements accepts paper products, cardboard, tin, plastics, paint, engine oil, oil containers and batteries. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
North Coast District seeks feedback on solid waste management plan