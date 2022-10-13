Kate Toye runs for SD 52 board trustee, in Prince Rupert

Hello, my name is Kate Toye and I am seeking re-election as your school board trustee for school district 52, on the unceded traditional territory of the Coast Ts’msyen, Sm’algyax speaking people.

I was born and raised in Prince Rupert, I attended and graduated from this district and I returned to raise my family here. I currently have three children in the district so I understand both as a parent and as a trustee, two very distinct viewpoints, the needs, concerns, opportunities and challenges in our district.

I am honoured to have served our district and community from 2018-2022. I am grateful for the huge amount of learning this role as trustee has given me, and I am committed to continually learning in this role so I can serve our students to the best of my abilities.

The last few years have been very challenging educating our students through a global pandemic, our board, faculty, and staff came together and supported our students and families through these unprecedented challenges.

I am eager to continue the work that I have started as trustee. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the strong team that is SD 52, to further our current direction, and to implement our identified learnings in our strategic plan.

My priorities as a trustee:

~ To further develop partnerships, communication, and collaboration between students, parents, faculty, staff, board and community partners

~ Advocate for equitable funding- when comparing our district with larger districts the economies of scale impede what we are able to offer and create for our students and we continue to face funding cuts as our enrollment decreases due to the current provincial funding model

~ Inclusive, engaging, safe learning environments for every student

~ Mental health, focusing on social and emotional wellness

~ Increase graduation rates

~ Closing the gap in First Nations achievement through our identified values and priorities as outlined in our newly crafted strategic plan

~ That each and every student graduates with a sense of purpose, dignity, identity and limitless options for their future because of their growth, experiences, and education throughout their time in SD 52

I thank you for your time in reading this and I would greatly appreciate your vote so I can continue to serve our community through SD52.

Election 2022