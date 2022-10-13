Jason Hoang is running for mayor in the Prince Rupert election

I’m Jason Hoang, and I’m a candidate for Mayor of Prince Rupert.

Even before running for mayor this fall, I spend my free time improving my community as best as I can. Due to my background as a National Champion wrestler, Provincial Champion chess competitor, and championship winner in multiple other sports, I’ve always felt an obligation to my community to give back to my youth sports the same as my coaches before me. I volunteer coach for a chess club, an elite wrestling program, the middle school girls’ volleyball team, and more. I’ve helped multiple kids and teams develop into elite, championship programs, including Provincial Champions in multiple sports.

I also participate in a wide variety of community activities and many of you may know me as a captain, coach, or organizer from the old-timer’s hockey league, or summer softball, or the new drop-in dodgeball league. A few more of you may recognize me from flying in and out of the local airport, where I work running the logistics, staffing, and other management needs for the Air Canada service. I had no political aspirations most of my life, but running for mayor was suggested to me by friends, family, and neighbours; that I have the experience, vision, passion, and drive to lead Prince Rupert proudly into the future.

I feel a deep sense of pride and connection to Prince Rupert and am confident that I can serve and represent you as mayor. As a first-generation immigrant, financial opportunities are precious and crabbing these waters as a young man gave me a financial foundation for the rest of my life. I lived elsewhere in Canada at times, but when it came time to raise my family, I knew I had to return to Prince Rupert. And now, after managing to survive a worldwide pandemic together, I know I have the skills, business experience, and passion to help Prince Rupert tackle the problems of today. I promise to be a tireless and passionate advocate for affordable housing policies, continue and improve community projects to make our coastal town as beautiful and unique as its residents, and create access and opportunities for youth leaders to get training, development and support.

If you think Prince Rupert needs that kind of leadership, vote Jason Hoang for mayor this October 15th.

