James W. Brown seeks re-election for Port Edward District Council

Elections are o Oct. 15.

My name is James W. Brown. I’m a lifetime resident of Port Edward for 50 years. I’m married for 27 years this coming Nov. 4 to my beautiful wife Debra Darlene Brown (Dee Dee) with one child Charles Russell Brown age 28 years. We are very proud grandparents (Ye’e & Jiits) of one grandson Charles Russell Ian Brown Jr. (CRIB)

I am so very proud to officially announce my candidacy in running for re-election in service as a Port Edward councillor.

I’m a councillor of six terms or 20 years. As a councillor of the District of Port Edward, I am very proud and honored to represent my community as it is a rewarding and tremendous learning experience of a lifetime for me. I continue to have great interest in our local concerns and issues. I love Sunny Port Edward and care for my hometown.

If I were to be successfully re-elected as councillor to the District of Port Edward, I will continue to be devoted, open, transparent and accountable to the people of Port Edward. I will provide vision, leadership, strong voice, listening to your concerns and addressing your issues during these changing times in our community’s future.

I respectfully seek your support and vote on Oct. 15, 2022, as it is my endeavour to keep continuity on Port Edward Council.

Please feel free to call if any questions or if you may need a ride on voting day (778) 884-2708

James W. Brown

