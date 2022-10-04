James W. Brown is running for re-election as a councillor on Port Edward District Council. Elections are o Oct. 15. (Photo: supplied)

James W. Brown is running for re-election as a councillor on Port Edward District Council. Elections are o Oct. 15. (Photo: supplied)

James W. Brown seeks re-election for Port Edward District Council

Municipal elections are Oct. 15

My name is James W. Brown. I’m a lifetime resident of Port Edward for 50 years. I’m married for 27 years this coming Nov. 4 to my beautiful wife Debra Darlene Brown (Dee Dee) with one child Charles Russell Brown age 28 years. We are very proud grandparents (Ye’e & Jiits) of one grandson Charles Russell Ian Brown Jr. (CRIB)

I am so very proud to officially announce my candidacy in running for re-election in service as a Port Edward councillor.

I’m a councillor of six terms or 20 years. As a councillor of the District of Port Edward, I am very proud and honored to represent my community as it is a rewarding and tremendous learning experience of a lifetime for me. I continue to have great interest in our local concerns and issues. I love Sunny Port Edward and care for my hometown.

If I were to be successfully re-elected as councillor to the District of Port Edward, I will continue to be devoted, open, transparent and accountable to the people of Port Edward. I will provide vision, leadership, strong voice, listening to your concerns and addressing your issues during these changing times in our community’s future.

I respectfully seek your support and vote on Oct. 15, 2022, as it is my endeavour to keep continuity on Port Edward Council.

Please feel free to call if any questions or if you may need a ride on voting day (778) 884-2708

James W. Brown

Election 2022

Previous story
Municipal election bio: Sheila Gordon-Payne for city council
Next story
School trustee election bio: Danielle Dalton

Just Posted

The totem pole was raised into place by a crane as people sang and drummed. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
‘Bringing back identity’: Memorial totem pole raised on Orange Shirt Day

Charles Hays Secondary School debate team will moderate the municipal electoral all-candidates forum, hosted by the North Coast Labour Council on Oct. 4. (file photo)
All-candidates electoral forum to be moderated by Prince Rupert Rainmakers debate team

Prince Rupert City Council approved framework for a Truth and Reconciliation policy at the regular meeting on Oct. 3. At the meeting Chief Clarence Nelson spoke on the importance of building relationships.(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Beyond Reconciliation – Prince Rupert city council implements framework for the future

Prince Rupert’s Joshua Morven underwent a double lung transplant on Oct 3. There are two GoFundMe campaigns set up to assist him and his family with expenses. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert man undergoes double lung transplant in Vancouver