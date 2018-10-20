ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Free rides with BC Transit to get to the polls.

Polls are open in Prince Rupert at the following locations from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. PT:

Jim Ciccone Civic Centre Auditorium

1000 McBride Street

Mayor Lee Brain was acclaimed to run for another four-year term

Prince Rupert councillor candidates

Nick Adey

Charmayne Carlson

Barry Cunningham [incumbent]

Sarah Dantzer

Blair Mirau [incumbent]

Wade Niesh [incumbent]

Gurvinder Randhawa [incumbent]

Reid Skelton-Morven

District of Port Edward

Polls are open in Port Edward at the following locations from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. PT:

Port Edward Community Centre

770 Pacific Avenue

Candidates for Mayor

Knut Bjorndal

Doug Larsen

Dave MacDonald [incumbent]

Port Edward councillor candidates

James Brown [incumbent]

Dan Franzen [incumbent]

Murray Kristoff

Christine MacKenzie [incumbent]

Grant Moore [incumbent]

School board trustee candidates

David Cook

Al Ernst

Steve Finnigan

James Horne [incumbent]

Terri-Lynne Huddlestone [incumbent]

Bart Kuntz [incumbent]

Tina Last [incumbent]

Kristy Maier

Jessica Newman

Louisa Sanchez [incumbent]

Kate Toye

Janet Beil [incumbent]

Joanne Dudoward

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
