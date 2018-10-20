ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.
Free rides with BC Transit to get to the polls.
Polls are open in Prince Rupert at the following locations from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. PT:
Jim Ciccone Civic Centre Auditorium
Mayor Lee Brain was acclaimed to run for another four-year term
Prince Rupert councillor candidates
Nick Adey
Charmayne Carlson
Barry Cunningham [incumbent]
Sarah Dantzer
Blair Mirau [incumbent]
Wade Niesh [incumbent]
Gurvinder Randhawa [incumbent]
Reid Skelton-Morven
District of Port Edward
Polls are open in Port Edward at the following locations from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. PT:
Port Edward Community Centre
Candidates for Mayor
Knut Bjorndal
Doug Larsen
Dave MacDonald [incumbent]
Port Edward councillor candidates
James Brown [incumbent]
Dan Franzen [incumbent]
Murray Kristoff
Christine MacKenzie [incumbent]
Grant Moore [incumbent]
School board trustee candidates
David Cook
Al Ernst
Steve Finnigan
James Horne [incumbent]
Terri-Lynne Huddlestone [incumbent]
Bart Kuntz [incumbent]
Tina Last [incumbent]
Kristy Maier
Jessica Newman
Louisa Sanchez [incumbent]
Kate Toye
Janet Beil [incumbent]
Joanne Dudoward
