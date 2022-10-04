City councillor Nick Adey seeks re-election in Prince Rupert

I was born in Leicester England, grew up in Victoria, and first came to Prince Rupert in 1979 as a summer student working at the old grain elevator. After teaching for two years in Kitkatla, I moved to Prince Rupert in 1985. I have lived here ever since, working as a teacher and school administrator until my retirement in 2017.

Prior to my election to city council in 2018, I could also be found coaching community soccer and basketball, serving on various committees, and making music as a guitarist in local bands.

I have been honoured by the faith that the voters placed in me four years ago. I promised then to “listen, learn, collaborate, and act.” I have stayed true to those principles and will continue to do so if re-elected. I am encouraged by the 2030 plan, the Official Community Plan that resulted, and the bylaws that have been designed to help achieve the vision. I’m also proud of the work we have done to forge productive, mutually beneficial partnerships with First Nations, and the work I’ve done to address issues raised by individuals and community groups.

Looking forward, we should continue striving to build a “Complete Community” which provides an attractive, healthy, diverse, and fulfilling place to live our entire lives. As examples, this means improving support for young families, developing parks and recreation for all ages and interests, continuing to grow and diversify the economy for employment, developing diverse and affordable housing, and ensuring that appropriate housing and health supports are in place for seniors. It also means continuing to work important challenges we face with infrastructure. We have made progress on these issues, but the work is not done, and that’s why I am hoping to be re-elected to council.

I believe I offer a thoughtful, measured approach. It is my nature, when issues are contentious, to strive for that middle ground that allows us all to feel that we were heard, and our opinions valued. If elected, I will continue to take that approach in the hope that public policy will accurately reflect the diverse aspirations of our community.

I hope I can count on your support on October 15th.

Nick Adey

Election 2022