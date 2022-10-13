Chrystopher Thompson is a candidate in the Prince Rupert municipal election and is running for the position of mayor. Elections are on Oct. 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Chrystopher Thompson is running for mayor of Prince Rupert

Elections are on Oct. 15

My name is Chrystopher Thompson and my Tahltan name is Kāgat. I was born and raised in Prince Rupert. I have been a member of many local organizations, and I am an avid volunteer. Some of my volunteerism includes sitting as the current vice president of the North Coast Labour Council, Harbour Theatre Society (board member, actor, kids theatre camp volunteer), National Indigenous People’s Day, Children’s Festival, North Coast Transition Society, Ḵ’oomtk Youth Centre, Seafest, and much more.

I’ve worked in education for 13 years and my most recent work at Pacific Coast School, the alternate high school, has pushed me to want to make lasting social change for good. My top priority is addressing the housing crisis we are currently in. A healthy rental market has about five per cent rental vacancy, but we have closer to one per cent so we are in desperate need of more housing of all kinds. More housing development will help not only the people who currently live in Prince Rupert, but also the people who are expected to be moving here as the city grows. I am a data-driven person and I follow the numbers to make informed decisions. I plan to use the findings of the Housing Needs Assessment (a study which began in April this year) to see exactly what kind of housing we need most right now and what kind of housing we will most need in the years to come to ensure Prince Rupert doesn’t run into the same problem we’re in now.

I have other concerns for Prince Rupert, like our infrastructure expenses, negotiations to address the Port Tax Cap, crime, health care services, and so much more. I’ll be perfectly honest and say that housing is my biggest concern of all. So many other issues get addressed as a side effect of us getting housing under control. Developing more housing in Prince Rupert is good for the people who live here now, good for attracting people like nurses and doctors, and it ensures that we are open to growth for both our downtown core and our major industries.

I am committed to my home, Prince Rupert, and I hope you’ll give me the chance to serve this community so that I can address the needs of today while also bringing the full potential of our city into the future.

Thank you,

Chrystopher Thompson

Mayoral Candidate

