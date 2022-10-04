Christine MacKenzie is running for re-election to a council position on the Port Edward District Council in the Oct. 15 municipal elections.

Christine MacKenzie is running for re-election to a council position on the Port Edward District Council in the Oct. 15 municipal elections.

Christine MacKenzie runs for re-election to Port Edward District Council

Municipal elections are Oct. 15

My name is Christine MacKenzie and I am running for [Port Edward] council. I have been on the council for 17 years and look forward to another term.

My husband Doug and I have been together for 41 years. We have lived in Port Edward for 29 years and raised our three children here. We also have five grandchildren four boys and one girl.

I first ran for council because of our children, they are my priority! I wanted to raise them in a community that is a safe, thriving, happy community and be a part of that. My desire to continue with that is for all children and residents of Port Edward.

I was a volunteer in our Port Edward school for numerous years on Parent Advisory Committee, lunch room monitor, librarian and child care worker. I also volunteered with Port Edward Lions Club and the Canadian Cancer Society.

At present, I am retired spending time with our family and community. I also volunteer for Prince Rupert and Port Edward District Hospice Society.

There have been lots of ups and downs on council throughout the years and I believe we have weathered them well.

From water treatment plant, sewer treatment plant, new Seniors housing, new school, no train whistles, paved roads, and housing developments for continued growth of our community.

I have sat on numerous boards while on Council. North Coast Regional District, Yellowhead Hwy, Prince Rupert Archives, Success by Six, and Community Consultive Group.

I have strong beliefs in keeping our community Neat, Clean and Green! Housing development is a high priority as well as keeping our school open.

I look forward to continuing to support and working in our area!

Remember to vote Oct 15, 2022

Christine MacKenzie

Election 2022

Previous story
Municipal election bio: Sheila Gordon-Payne for city council
Next story
School trustee election bio: Danielle Dalton

Just Posted

The totem pole was raised into place by a crane as people sang and drummed. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
‘Bringing back identity’: Memorial totem pole raised on Orange Shirt Day

Charles Hays Secondary School debate team will moderate the municipal electoral all-candidates forum, hosted by the North Coast Labour Council on Oct. 4. (file photo)
All-candidates electoral forum to be moderated by Prince Rupert Rainmakers debate team

Prince Rupert City Council approved framework for a Truth and Reconciliation policy at the regular meeting on Oct. 3. At the meeting Chief Clarence Nelson spoke on the importance of building relationships.(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Beyond Reconciliation – Prince Rupert city council implements framework for the future

Prince Rupert’s Joshua Morven underwent a double lung transplant on Oct 3. There are two GoFundMe campaigns set up to assist him and his family with expenses. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert man undergoes double lung transplant in Vancouver