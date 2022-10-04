Christine MacKenzie runs for re-election to Port Edward District Council

Christine MacKenzie is running for re-election to a council position on the Port Edward District Council in the Oct. 15 municipal elections.

My name is Christine MacKenzie and I am running for [Port Edward] council. I have been on the council for 17 years and look forward to another term.

My husband Doug and I have been together for 41 years. We have lived in Port Edward for 29 years and raised our three children here. We also have five grandchildren four boys and one girl.

I first ran for council because of our children, they are my priority! I wanted to raise them in a community that is a safe, thriving, happy community and be a part of that. My desire to continue with that is for all children and residents of Port Edward.

I was a volunteer in our Port Edward school for numerous years on Parent Advisory Committee, lunch room monitor, librarian and child care worker. I also volunteered with Port Edward Lions Club and the Canadian Cancer Society.

At present, I am retired spending time with our family and community. I also volunteer for Prince Rupert and Port Edward District Hospice Society.

There have been lots of ups and downs on council throughout the years and I believe we have weathered them well.

From water treatment plant, sewer treatment plant, new Seniors housing, new school, no train whistles, paved roads, and housing developments for continued growth of our community.

I have sat on numerous boards while on Council. North Coast Regional District, Yellowhead Hwy, Prince Rupert Archives, Success by Six, and Community Consultive Group.

I have strong beliefs in keeping our community Neat, Clean and Green! Housing development is a high priority as well as keeping our school open.

I look forward to continuing to support and working in our area!

Remember to vote Oct 15, 2022

Christine MacKenzie

Election 2022