Candidates forum and debate set for Oct. 1

Rupertites will meet and hear from the eight candidates vying for council seats

The eight candidates for Prince Rupert council will have an opportunity to meet with Rupertites to present their platforms and discuss their issues on Oct. 1. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Rupertites will have an opportunity to hear the platforms and perspectives of this year’s candidates for city council on Oct. 1.

The Toastmasters of Prince Rupert and the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce will host the All Candidates Forum at the Lester Centre of the Arts.

The forum will provide an opportunity for the eight candidates — Barry Cunningham, Blair Mirau, Wade Niesh, Gurvinder Randhawa, Nick Adey, Charmayne Carlson, Sarah Dantzer and Reid Skelton-Morven — to meet voters and outline their positions on key issues to them. Acclaimed Prince Rupert mayor Lee Brain will also be present.

The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a debate that will be broadcast live on CityWest. The debate can also be viewed live via internet streaming on CityWest’s community Facebook page at www.facebook.com/citywestcommunitytelevision.

