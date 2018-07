Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

A special documentary on the 2018 Miss BC pageant is coming Friday, July 13 to all Black Press Media community websites. (Black Press Media)

Hundreds of people turned out to cheer on their favourite contestants in the Miss B.C. pageant on July, 2, 2018, in Fort Langley.

Black Press Media will proudly present a 30-minute documentary that showcases all the highlights, winners and special behind-the-scenes moments from that magical night.

Check out the trailer and then tune in Friday, July 13, at 4 p.m., to watch the documentary on all Black Press Media websites.

