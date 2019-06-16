Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants:Taylor C. of Mission

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Taylor C. of Mission Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Taylor C. of Mission:

Having been a lifelong resident of British Columbia I love this province and would love to represent it! I would like to broaden my horizons by taking part in all the fun and interesting classes offered over the weekend and I look forward to meeting each and every woman taking part in this event from across the province.

Taking part in Miss Teen BC will also allow me to spread awareness in our community about topics ranging from mental illness to LGBTQ issues. I believe everyone needs to be included in our society, with no one feeling left out or marginalized. We have more in common than our differences would have us believe.

My ability to sing makes me stand out in a crowd but what makes me truly unique is the kindness I show toward others, without hesitation or judgement. I always try to defend those who are being treated unfairly.

“Be a voice, not an echo,” was said by the great Albert Einstein. This quote inspires me to not solely repeat what others have told me, but have the ability to use my own voice to do something powerful in this world. It tells us to not blindly believe what has been taught. Develop your own thoughts and ideas and show the world who you really are.

