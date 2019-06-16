Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Navroop P. from Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1inFort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Navroop P. from Surrey:

Each year, my friends and family participate in the Terry Fox run. Before the run, I noticed previous titleholders wearing their sashes. I was inspired by these girls and decided to apply. I want to use Miss BC as a platform to inspire other girls, and help them find that passion, similar to the way I was inspired.

I’ve been called “lighthearted” and “humorous” by those around me, but not in vain. When I make someone laugh, it truly makes me feel happy and unburdened. I will literally dance in the rain given the chance, and can be found singing off-key loudly, but always with a smile. I’m torn by the many facets to my being. I am : a lover of simple, meaningful looks; a night owl, that works tirelessly at night and tiredly during day; and just another human, fascinated by all we do not know. You might not think that this makes me particularly unique. It is true that many people could fit all those definitions. But when you see the readiness in my step, you’ll see there’s not a person who lives life exactly like me.

A saying that inspires me is “know your worth”. Everyone should know their value: priceless. I feel that is the issue with not only victims of hate, but those that hate themselves. Unable to see their own value, they become jaded and insecure, finding the flaws they see in themselves, in other

To vote for Navroop, click here

To visit Navroop’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Breanna M. from Chilliwack

Just Posted

Cats of Third Avenue fire are safe and sound

Boris, Ben, Boomboom, and Bella were found two days after their home was set ablaze

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church hosting second flea market for Prince Rupert community

Prince Rupert community members are welcome to come browse or donate stuff for sale

Rushbrook Trail receives its annual spring spruce up

Kaien Island Trail Soceity and volunteers are keeping Prince Rupert’s trails clean

Prince Rupert school board meeting briefs: PRMS construction top priority

School District 52 seeks to replace Prince Rupert Middle School and Conrad Elementary

Baby birds hatched at Pembina worksite, construction halted temporarily

Bird nest sighting by the wharf on Watson Island, Prince Rupert

First ever Nisga’a mortuary totem pole unveiled in Prince Rupert cemetery on Father’s Day weekend

The pole was unveiled at Fairview Cemetery in honour of the late Robert Tait, renowned carver

WEB POLL: Would you like to see another mural go up where Zorba’s Taverna’s old one used to be?

The iconic quirky mural from Prince Rupert’s Greek restaurant was painted over this week

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

Give Hope Wings fundraiser launches Saturday from Pitt Meadows

Flying marathon will benefit low income Canadians needing flights for medical treatment

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

Most Read