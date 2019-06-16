Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Julia M. from Penticton

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1inFort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online forreaderstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Julia M. from Penticton:

“Every adventure requires a first step.” -The Cheshire Cat. This quote has resonated with me for many years – I always think back to it when I am faced with a nerve inducing situation – my first time in a play, heading into auditions, and deciding to join a pageant as an unbelievably self conscious young woman.

Life presents many opportunities to us, but they will pass us by if we do not take that first plunge. This is why I decided to participate in Miss Teen BC – as an opportunity to learn about myself and grow as a person. I want to become the kind of woman young girls can look up to – and by participating in this pageant I hope to develop my platform and begin my journey on a provincial level.

My drive, passion, and resilience are what make me unique in a crowd. Once I decide what I believe is important, there is no stopping me in pursuing it. I have and always will be my own worst critic. This has made me resilient to the cruel words of others, and of myself. Once I find my next opportunity, nothing can stop me from taking the first plunge into the adventure that awaits me, not even my own insecurities.

