Win Adventures to the Filming Location of the HISTORY Channel’s “Alone” Season 8!

Enter to win an eight-day Rafting & Glamping Adventure with Bear Camp, located near the filming locations of Alone Season 8. Visit landwithoutlimits.com/alone for contest details.

The HISTORY® Channel’s hit survival series Alone is back like never before and taking place in the most dramatically beautiful and challenging location yet. In Season 8, ten participants are dropped into British Columbia’s central interior to brave the elements, wildlife and isolation of the remote Chilcotin region. Participants are based on Tŝilhqox Biny (Chilko Lake), referred to as ‘Grizzly Mountain’ in this season; located approximately 12.5 hours driving time from Vancouver, British Columbia and home to the traditional territory of the Tŝilhqot’in (Chilcotin) Nation and Xeni Gwet’in Indigenous peoples.

Enter to win an 8-day Rafting & Glamping Adventure with Bear Camp; or a 3-day ranch stay at White Saddle Country Inn and helicopter tour with White Saddle Air with in-region vehicle rental supplied by Bella Coola Vehicle Rentals. Both experiences are located near the filming locations of Alone Season 8, with round-trip flights from Vancouver to Williams Lake provided by Pacific Coastal Airlines. Terms and conditions apply. Visit landwithoutlimits.com/alone for contest details.

Ryan Pender, one of the Executive Producers of Alone seasons 1-8 remarked that “As the producers of Alone, we are always looking for locations with rugged beauty and incredible wildlife. Chilko Lake and the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast area offered both in spades.”

The Gold Rush Trail, Chilcotin, Great Bear Rainforest and Land of Hidden Waters areas of British Columbia have served as iconic backdrops to numerous productions: Seven Years in Tibet, The Incredible Hulk, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows utilized footage of Hunlen Falls, The 13th Warrior, and The Wild Ones, also a HISTORY® Channel production, follows members of the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation.

Enter to win a three-day ranch stay at White Saddle Country Inn and helicopter tour with White Saddle Air with in-region vehicle rental supplied by Bella Coola Vehicle Rentals. The destination is near the filming locations of Alone Season 8. Visit landwithoutlimits.com/alone for contest details.

Travelling, staying and adventuring here illustrates just why these productions are perennial film location favourites:

GOLD RUSH TRAIL

This historic trade route, laid by Indigenous peoples, was used by colonial settlers during the 1800s gold rush. Find rare inland rainforest, lava-formed canyons, rolling grasslands, semi-arid desert, and granite-walled gorges. Follow the footsteps of early settlers, experience Indigenous culture, and take to the trails, returning to the comforts of a lakeside lodge or remote cabin.

CHILCOTIN

A vast landscape home to a diversity of wildlife, containing tremendous geographical variety, including dry grasslands, glacially-capped mountains and azure-blue lakes. Choose-your-own-adventure with hiking, fishing, lakeside retreats and guest-ranching experiences. Reach remote lakes with guided horse-packing trips or flightseeing tours.

GREAT BEAR RAINFOREST

One of the largest remaining tracts of coastal temperate rainforest, the rugged expanse draws enthusiasts looking to fish, hike, bike, kayak or SUP, take an eco-tour, soak in oceanside hot springs and enjoy natural splendour – home to killer whales, wolves and the mysterious white Kermode ‘Spirit’ Bear.

LAND OF HIDDEN WATERS

Hidden lakes, incredible freshwater fishing and a magnet for water-worshippers. Stay in lakeside resorts, cabins or family-friendly campgrounds while fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking, hiking, horseback riding or taking ATV tours. Winter months offer ice fishing, cross-country skiing, and cozy cabins.

Visit landwithoutlimits.com/alone for details on how to watch Season 8 of Alone on the HISTORY® Channel and enter to win Chilcotin getaway packages.

British ColumbiaOutdoors and RecreationTourismtravel