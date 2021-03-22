Stay informed! Take an active role in the Port’s community forum

Join the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s Community Information Forum to gain new insight into current and future opportunities (like this PRPA tidal survey) and provide your feedback.

If you live around here, the Port of Prince Rupert likely impacts you every day. Someone you know is probably employed by one of the terminals, or by a business that services and supports Port operations. Maybe you own a boat and the Port’s marine activities influence how you travel, or maybe you have a special interest in ongoing Port development.

Why not get involved and join the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s Community Information Forum to gain new insight into current and future opportunities and provide your feedback?

“The Community Information Forum was created in 2014 to provide an ongoing dialogue around the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s operations and Port development in general. It gives community members a chance to raise topics of interest or concern, learn more about what we’re doing and share their thoughts,” says Brittany Pederson from the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

The Prince Rupert Port Authority Community Information Forum

Meets once every two months (with a summer break)

Provides special presentations from Port operators and stakeholders

Allows community members to ask questions and voice concerns

Is voluntary, and reflects the wide range of perspectives in the community

“We have a wonderful group of longstanding members and we’d like to include some new voices to better reflect the diversity in our community. We are seeking people of all ages and backgrounds so we can better understand how the public feels about various aspects of Port activities,” Pederson says.

The forum is open to a broad range of community representatives, ideally having members involved in environmental groups, Indigenous groups, business associations, municipal governments, and community organizations, as well as the general public. Right now, the forum is held virtually, but Pederson hopes they’ll be able to meet in person again soon.

“We’re so grateful to our members for adapting to a new technology so we can continue having lively discussions.”

Every meeting begins with an update on relevant topics and sometimes a presentation, followed by a rigorous Q&A.

“Our members ask excellent questions and often their interests in specific areas will inspire the presentations we plan and guests we invite to upcoming forums,” Pederson says.

To join the forum, email Community Relations Coordinator Brittany Pederson at community@rupertport.com. Members are asked to commit to attending regularly.

For more information about the Prince Rupert Port Authority visit rupertport.com.

