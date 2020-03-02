Mary-Lou Starrett (left) and Mary Stroomer (right) with their journeyman Heavy Equipment Operator certificates. Reach out to Tricorp to find out how they can help you reach your next career goal!

She’ll take the wheel: Women in trades

Tricorp supports local women as they pursue their dream jobs driving big toys

Some women want flowers on Feb. 14. Mary-Lou Starrett got something better.

“I got to go on-site and check out the construction cranes on Valentine’s Day. I was surrounded by massive cranes — it was awesome!”

For Starrett, visiting the modular construction site in Kitimat was the culmination of years of hard work, education, job hunting, and support from organizations like Tribal Resources Investment Corporation (TRICORP).

“A lot of people invested in me and my training. I’m trying to do my best for them.”

Breaking barriers, facing fears

Mary Stroomer’s big moment wasn’t cranes in Kitimat, it was a pile of dirt in Maple Ridge. After years working as a flagger, Tricorp funded her Heavy Equipment Operator training with IUOE in Maple Ridge. She was keen to play with all the big toys, but driving an excavator up a steep pile and then digging the ground beneath her tracks was a little daunting.

“I pushed myself to try new things in Maple Ridge. You need to be a sponge — watch and learn from those who already know,” she says.

When she made it to the top she let out a little whoop on the radio, and then got right back to work.

“For years I stood on the outside looking in. I’d rather be on the inside.”

Never stop training

Starrett trained to become a Heavy Equipment Operator in 2014, but still found it hard to get a job.

“I thought that would open doors, but nobody wants to hire someone who’s green and doesn’t have the hours.”

After three years handing out resumes, Tricorp helped Starrett re-take the Heavy Equipment Operator course, just to get more hours behind the wheel. Then she got her Class 3 driver’s license, and then her Class 1.

“Within a week I was working. I listened to CFNR a lot while driving the highways, and I kept on hearing these Tricorp ads for crane operators. I was interested but thought it was hard to get into. But Tricorp funded me again!

Now she’s working down her industry hours so she can get back to the cranes at the Kitimat modular construction project.

“I want to see it grow. I want to be a part of it,” Starrett says.

Get involved

Stroomer also found employers didn’t take her resume seriously, so when she saw a Facebook ad for Tricorp’s W.E.S.T. Training she threw her hat in the ring. That training qualified her for the Heavy Equipment Operator training in Maple Ridge, which led to her dream job with Bird Construction.

“Bird is an awesome company. They’re all about safety. If you have a problem the supervisors are there to help — nobody’s giving me the gears because I’m new.”

Stroomer and Starrett both recently earned their Heavy Equipment Operator journeyman tickets, and are hoping more women join them in the field.

“Now’s the time to do it with Kitimat hiring apprentices. Get your foot in the door!” Stroomer says.

developmentIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Massive fire destroys CN roundhouse in Prince Rupert

Cause unknown

Coastal GasLink to resume work as tentative deal reached between B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Hundreds of Prince Rupert renters evicted

Renovictions in Prince Rupert leaving more than 47 families, 200-plus people in two days, from two different properties without a place to live

Talks with hereditary chiefs run into the night

Ministers expected to make statement Saturday morning

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

UPDATE: Arrests made, tires slashed on patrol cars in northern B.C., says RCMP

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Blue Jackets storm back to beat slumping Canucks 5-3

Vancouver drops third straight game

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely

BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

John Epping of Toronto snaps 3-3 tie against Vernon’s Jim Cotter with four-ender in sixth

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Most Read