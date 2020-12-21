Vote now for your favourite community project, and the winner will receive a $10,000 prize from the Prince Rupert Port Authority!

Project of the decade: Vote for your favourite!

The Port Authority will give the winning community group $10,000 for a future project

For ten years the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s Community Investment Fund has been helping local groups enrich life for us all. The Port Authority has invested over $12.5 million in community spaces for arts and recreation, health and culture, education and the environment, benefitting residents of all ages.

But which project was the best?

To celebrate ten years of community investment, the Port Authority is hosting a contest. One local organization will receive $10,000 for a head-start on their next project, and YOU get to choose the winner.

“Over the past decade the Prince Rupert Port Authority is grateful to have partnered with so many local community organizations who work to enhance the places we call home,” says Natalie Allen, Community Relations Coordinator. “To honour the participants, PRPA will be providing $10,000 to a future Community Investment Fund approved project, with the winner selected by online vote.”

Project of the decade

The Community Investment Fund has contributed to over 80 completed projects, and the Prince Rupert Port Authority has narrowed down a shortlist for you to choose from.

Which project benefited you the most? What local organization has the biggest impact on wellness in your community? Who deserves the $10,000 prize?

Click the links for inspiring videos about each project, then head to rupertport.com/cif10 to cast your vote. The deadline for entries is December 31.

  1. Prince Rupert Rotary Club — Rushbrook Trail
  2. Community Kitchen & Garden Projects spearheaded by Gitxaala Nation, Metlakatla Governing Council or The Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert
  3. The Northern Health Authority
  4. Galeforce Gymnastics Club —Prince Rupert Gymnastics
  5. My Recreation Mountain Co-op — Shames Mountain
  6. Prince Rupert Soccer Association — Charles Hays Field Turf Replacement
  7. Search & Rescue services in Lax Kw’alaams, Prince Rupert, Masset and Terrace
  8. The Port Edward Historical Society — North Pacific Cannery
  9. Recovery Houses & Programs at both 333 Recovery Homes Society and the North Coast Transition Society
  10. The Prince Rupert Performing Arts Centre — Lester Centre of the Arts

“The cash prize will go towards the project’s leverage funding requirements and will be considered confirmed after a project has been approved. To vote for the organization you think deserves the winning spot, visit our website and cast your vote,” Allen says.

Only one lucky community group will receive the $10,000 prize, but the Port Authority continues to invest in community projects through the Community Investment Fund. Watch for the call for proposals in January, take part in an information session, and submit your project for 2021!

