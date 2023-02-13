Local mall and businesses support All Native Basketball Tournament

The Rupert Square Mall – supporting this years All Native Basketball Tournament – invites you to stop by and check out the Native vendors and fantastic local businesses there.

Do you love basketball? And shopping local?

The businesses and management at Pollyco (Rupert Square) Mall are doing their part to bring you both, by supporting this year’s All Native Basketball Tournament!

Since 1959, thousands of basketball players and fans have converged on Prince Rupert for the annual tournament, featuring teams from across B.C. and Alaska.

Over the years, many businesses in town have contributed money and volunteer efforts to the week-long event, including the Pollyco (Rupert Square) Mall.

“Last year we were pleased to donate over $10,000 worth of jackets to several teams in the tournament,” says Maggie Viviers, On-site Property Manager at Pollyco (Rupert Square) Mall.

In support of this year’s tournament – Feb. 11 to 18 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre – the mall’s tenants’ association has provided a Bronze Sponsorship of $5,000, with 25 per cent coming from the mall itself.

“One of our mall staff members volunteers his time at the tournament every year,” Viviers says. “We also have All Native vendors renting tables in the mall each year to sell their products, like Graig Stevens of Wolf Pack Apparel, who’s been selling t-shirts and hoodies with native designs here for many years.

“However, because of COVID, this is the first time we’ve been able to do this since 2020, so we’re excited to have them back!”

So, whether you’re a local, or visiting to take in the tournament, be sure to stop by Pollyco (Rupert Square) Mall to check out the vendors, and the great variety of small businesses.

“We actually have four new businesses that opened in the mall since the last tournament,” Viviers says. “Rain & Rainbows Veterinary Clinic, Crescent Moon Tattoo, Deluxx Boutique and Easy Life Home Care are all brand new to the mall in the last year. So, when you need a break from basketball, we invite you to head over, check them out, and support our local business.”

Find out more about what Pollyco (Rupert Square) Mall has to offer on Facebook, and then head down to 500 2 Ave W to see what they’ve got going on!

All Native Basketball TournamentShop Local