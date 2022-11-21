Live Local, Stay Local, Shop Local this holiday season

Looking for a great place to get some holiday shopping done and support local businesses at the same time?

Pollyco (Rupert Square) Mall is your destination for a wide array of businesses, big and small, sure to have everything you need to check off your list!

“We don’t just have large corporate stores here,” says mall manager Maggie Viviers. “We have plenty of little guys, offering some unique products and services, and they need your support, too!”

Among the smaller locally owned and operated merchants you’ll find at the mall include Aria Apparels, Deluxx Boutique (Nail Salon and Spa), Crescent Moon Tattoo, Drift Sports and Leisure and Kids.

“Some of our smaller stores, like Aria Apparels, opened just before COVID,” Viviers says. “Unlike bigger, more longstanding companies that may not have felt the consequences of COVID as severely, they weren’t eligible for the relief supports that others received, and that’s has made the last few years pretty challenging for them.”

Of course, checking all those names off your holiday list, can work up a thirst! For something tasty while you take a break from shopping, there’s No. 1 Fast Food Centre and Dumela Coffee and Ice Cream Shop, where they’re serving up hot beverages and cool ice cream and yogurt treats year-round.

“The businesses in Pollyco (Rupert Square) Mall employ a total of 565 people that live right here,” Viviers says. “When you support local businesses this holiday season, you’re supporting all of those people and many more!”

Gift Card Giveaway!

In support of Pollyco (Rupert Square) Mall’s slogan of Live Local, Stay Local, Shop Local, the Prince Rupert Northern View is excited to bring you their Holiday Shopping Gift Card Giveaway!

Along with participating sponsors like RBC Royal Bank, Cook’s Jewellers, Grassy Bay Services, Lazy Cat Closet and others, they’re offering a chance at $900 in gift cards to be won. Simply go to TheNorthernView.com and click on the contest tab to enter.

“We also have our annual Christmas Tree Decorating contest on Dec. 2,” Viviers says. “Kids from local schools can come down and decorate trees for display throughout the mall, and win a free pizza lunch – payed for by participating businesses in the Rupert Square Mall Tenants Association.”

Find out more about what Pollyco (Rupert Square) Mall has to offer on Facebook, and then head down to 500 2 Ave W to find everything you need for the season.

Shop Local