Big city skin care, right here in Prince Rupert!

Dr. Tania de Klerk is excited to present her latest professional endeavour, Aveline MediClinic, to complement her thriving family medical practice in Prince Rupert, BC.

Aveline is a full service medical spa specializing in neuromodulators (Botox®, Xeomin®, etc.) facial fillers, micro-needling, PRP for skin rejuvenation and hair restoration, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, dermoscopy and Ultherapy®. She also runs a medically guided weight loss program called Clean Start®.

Dr. de Klerk never would have imagined having her own medical spa when she immigrated to Canada to practice medicine in 2006. “When I moved from Invermere to Prince Rupert, it was actually all the inquiries I started getting from patients regarding Botox® and facial fillers that planted the seed in my head,” de Klerk says. “They often told me they sort out these kinds of services when they travelled outside of Prince Rupert since there weren’t many local options.”

Dr. de Klerk performing an Ulthera treatment at Aveline MediClinic in Prince Rupert.

As de Klerk began training to administer Botox® and facial fillers, she was introduced to more and more treatments and services that she could really see as a benefit. Dr. de Klerk says, “While attending a conference in the United States, I was intrigued by the ‘Clean Start® Weight Loss Program.’ This medically guided program has become one of the most popular services available at Aveline.”

Although Dr. de Klerk has been slowly expanding beyond Botox® and fillers since 2018, just as she was hoping to organize a grand opening campaign, COVID-19 halted her plans. “We were really excited to celebrate our establishment and start aggressively promoting Aveline when the pandemic hit. Although it did cause us to close for only a short period of time, we still haven’t been able to have any kind of grand opening that would draw a crowd. We are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel and appreciate the community trusting us to provide services on a limited basis in a safe environment during COVID. We are excited to expand our offerings and availability as the COVID situation improves. We hope it’s time to welcome potential clients from outside of Prince Rupert soon as well.” To make it easier on out-of-town clients, a free virtual consultation can be booked.

Aveline is currently offering services in line with what potential clients want, whether it is rejuvenating yourself or enhancing your natural beauty.

Find Aveline MediClinic at 100-101 1st Ave East in Prince Rupert. The clinic is open at all hours, with free virtual and in-office consultations available. To make an appointment call 250-220-4563 or email info@avelinemediclinic.com.

Technician Niki Smith performing a chemical peel at Aveline MediClinic in Prince Rupert. To make an appointment, call 250-220-4563.

