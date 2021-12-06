Aveline MediClinic offers much more than just cosmetic treatments

Therapeutic neurotoxin injections aren’t just for cosmetic uses. It can also be beneficial for treating migraines, hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating), Bruxism (teeth grinding) and other conditions.

When Dr. de Klerk first launched Aveline Mediclinic in Prince Rupert, she never dreamed of all the non cosmetic services the medispa now offers.

“As a family physician, I got so excited about what I was learning regarding the medical benefits of Botulinum Toxin.” Botulinum Toxin, more commonly known by brand names like Botox® and Xeomin®, is a neuromodulator that blocks signals from the nerves to the muscles, so injected muscles are unable to contract.

Clients often request a neuromodulator procedure to reduce wrinkles, but Aveline MediClinic is also seeing an upswing in interest for several medical conditions.

Using Botox® for migraine treatment

“A series of neuromodulator injections around the forehead and scalp area can provide relief from migraines in about 10-14 days from treatment,” Dr. de Klerk says.

Injections should be performed every three months, with a total of five treatments over 15 months.

“After that period, most patients will require fewer treatments, more spaced out over a year,” she says, noting that some patients may only begin experiencing sustained relief after their second round of injections.

At least a portion of costs for neuromodulator migraine therapy is covered by many extended medical benefits. Therapeutic neurotoxin injections are also beneficial for hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating), Bruxism (teeth grinding) and other conditions.

Medically guided weight loss in Prince Rupert

Dr. de Klerk also administers a medically guided weight loss program called Clean Start®.

The program begins with a full medical history and lab work to be sure the program is safe and effective for you, and Aveline staff will support every step of your journey. A key part of the program is “fat burning” lipotropic injections, which can only be administered by a licensed nurse or physician.

“What excites me most about this program is the medical conditions that can quickly improve for patients, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, pre diabetes, and fatty liver disorders,” Dr. de Klerk says.

PRP hair regrowth treatment

Platelet rich plasma (PRP) is a substance derived from the patient’s own blood, which Dr. de Klerk draws in her office and processes through a centrifuge. The resulting rich serum is full of the patient’s own growth factors, and Dr. de Klerk strategically injects it into several areas of the scalp. The growth factors stimulate hair follicles over time.

“I recommend a series of three treatments spaced six to eight weeks apart,” Dr. de Klerk says. “After that, I reassess the patient to recommend a maintenance plan. Typically we continue with two treatments spaced six months apart, then one treatment each year.”

Aveline offers many other services, and is also looking forward to expanding their hours of operation and services in the new year. “We hope the community gets to know us in person or on social media, to see what we can do for you. I also encourage you to book a free 30 minute consultation with me as your first step,” Dr. de Klerk says.

Find Aveline Mediclinic on Facebook, Instagram., by email at info@avelinemediclinic.com or by phone at 250-220-4563.

