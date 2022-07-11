Approaching at the speed of sound: Northwest Regional Airshow takes off in Terrace July 20!

See planes from the era of the Barnstormers performing breathtaking stunts at the Northwest Regional Airshow July 20.

Speed, flight, excitement, history, adventure, bravery, innovation and skill — all on display in one place for one day only! The Northwest Regional Airshow will take your breath away!

Northwest Regional Airshows’ team is excited to be back in the skies over Terrace and Kitimat after a nearly 20-year absence. In addition to the return of the airshow, the world-famous Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be on deck to inspire and awe. Feel the thrill of flight. See planes from the era of the Barnstormers as they perform breathtaking stunts, experience the history of prop-powered warbirds from the Second World War to jet-powered incarnations.

“We are so excited to be able to host this amazing event for the first time in 20 years and we couldn’t be more proud to be welcoming back the iconic Snowbirds team after nearly two decades,” says Steve Pereira, President, Northwest Regional Airshow Society.

Soak up the atmosphere

No matter how young you are, or young at heart, there’s nothing quite like seeing these amazing fliers and their machines in action. Before the show begins, visitors can get up close and personal with the machines themselves. Get a good look at the planes — from vintage Second World War-era to specially modified stunt planes.

Gates open at 2 p.m. Come early and soak up the atmosphere, enjoy a tasty treat from local food vendors, let the kids blow off steam in the bouncy castle and find a good seat to take in the aerobatics beginning at 5 p.m.

The SkyHawks Canadian Army Parachute Demonstration Team is among the highlights of the Northwest Regional Airshow, July 20.

An amazing line up

Once the show begins, prepare to be amazed. Performers include the CF Snowbirds signature nine-jet precision format flying team, the SkyHawks Canadian Army Parachute Demonstration Team, the CF-18 Jet Demo Team, piloted by Jesse Haggart-Smith, Dan Reeves in the Super Decathlon, the Northern Stars Aeroteam, led by Brent Handy in the single-seat Pitt S-2Bs, the Granley Family Airshows team, featuring the T-6/Harvard Yak-55 and Yak-18T, and the Erickson Aircraft Collection and their iconic Second World War planes.

Get your tickets before they’re gone! Tickets are on sale here. The show starts at 5 p.m. on July 20, 2022. For more information, email steve.pereira32@gmail.com Find the Northwest Regional Airshow on Facebook here.

