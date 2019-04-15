Airline trio connects coastal travellers to the world

Northwest Regional Airport manager Carman Hendry is appreciative of the support this Terrace-Kitimat facility receives from its three partner airlines, Air Canada, WestJet and Central Mountain Air. Photo by Quinn Bender

Improvements at Terrace-Kitimat’s Northwest Regional Airport (YXT), from roomier passenger lounges to better food options to heated departure walkways, have enhanced your overall experience flying in and out.

You’ve voiced your appreciation about those comfort enhancements, notes airport manager Carman Hendry, but they could not have happened without continued commitment from the three partner airlines.

“For the entire northwest it has increased the value of your travel dollar,” he says. “You can now travel farther and cheaper flying out of YXT. The travelling public has created that – the more traffic that comes in here, it increases the competitiveness of the airlines.”

Start your journey from Terrace

The local connections with Air Canada and Westjet, for example, allow you to use Terrace as a starting point to distant locations, he adds. “With the schedules they have, you can reach any of the destinations in their programs within one day. You can fly from here to Toronto in a day, to Ireland in a day, down to the sun destinations …”

Shorter-haul travelling is also easy from Terrace, he says, pointing to the daily Air Canada Express flights to Vancouver that allow business or pleasure travellers to fly down and back in a day.

Here’s what the airlines had to say about operating out of YXT:

Air Canada – Ferio Pugliese, Senior Vice-President for Air Canada Express and Government Relations, says team members who live and work in the region, along with their flight crews, provide “safe and reliable” transport onboard state-of-the-art Bombardier Q400 aircraft. “We have strategically developed our schedule to meet the travel needs of the area, and easily connect B.C.’s northwest region to and from our extensive global network. We sincerely thank the community of Terrace-Kitimat, and Carman and his team at YXT, for supporting this growth.”

WestJet – “Air service is critical to the economic health and growth of any region, including the Skeena Valley, which is experiencing significant investment in forestry, mining, smelting, hydroelectricity, liquefied natural gas and infrastructure projects,” says Mike McNaney, Vice-President Industry, Corporate and Airport Affairs. “Working collaboratively with our valued partners at YXT, WestJet’s non-stop service to and from Vancouver is improving transportation networks, facilitating the movement of workers to support major projects and driving economic growth across the region.”

Central Mountain Air – Company president Doug McRea calls YXT a “main destination” for the airline in northwest B.C. “Offering scheduled service to the region for over 30 years, CMA appreciates the enhancements completed at the airport; extended runway, instrument landing system, and the new terminal, make it perfectly positioned and a service hub for the region,” he says. “CMA is proud to have Terrace-Kitimat as a network destination.”

To find out more about flights or services out of Northwest Regional Airport, visit yxt.ca or email Carman Hendry directly at chendry@yxt.ca.