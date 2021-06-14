Air and water quality at the Port measured around-the-clock

Adam Simons is the Environmental Coordinator at PRPA. The Environmental Sustainability team collects and shares information related to emissions, noise, and water quality from around the Prince Rupert Gateway, to mitigate the Port’s impact on the environment and the community. (Photo: Michael Ambach)

Preserving and maintaining a high standard of air and water quality around the Port of Prince Rupert is a complex effort, that starts with extensive monitoring. The Environmental Sustainability team at the Prince Rupert Port Authority is constantly collecting data related to emissions, noise, and water quality from around the Prince Rupert Gateway, to mitigate the Port’s impact on the environment and the community.

Adam Simons is the Environmental Coordinator at PRPA, who helps ensure that flow of information is accurate and consistent. His role includes operating PRPA’s monitoring stations and equipment, installed at several locations around the Prince Rupert area. Much of the real-time data collected from those instruments is available to the public 24/7, in easy-to-read graphs on the Port’s website.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority’s monitoring efforts are a key part of its commitment to understanding and mitigating the Port’s impact on the community, and publicly sharing the information helps us build trust and demonstrate to community members that we take our responsibility seriously,” said Simons.

Tracking trends and identifying areas of concern

The information gathered at PRPA’s two air monitoring stations, at Westview and Fairview Terminals, helps establish baselines for air quality, through the measurement of nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide, and tropospheric ozone. Similarly, PRPA helps maintain the integrity of the marine environment through water testing in several ways. Water quality is tracked in real-time at two installations on Digby Island and at Atlin Terminal. The equipment, which is managed by PRPA partners Ocean Networks Canada, measures a range of data, including turbidity, temperature, salinity and more.

“PRPA’s Environmental team also regularly collects water samples from different locations around the region. All this data helps scientists track changes over time and identify areas of concern,” said Simons.

The extensive environmental work that Simons’ team does not only helps support transparency and keep the public informed, but it also plays a crucial role in guiding PRPA’s environmental management and future development, ensuring it’s done in a safe, environmentally sound, and economical manner. As a long-time Prince Rupert resident, contributing to this effort and evolution for the Port is a source of pride for Simons.

“I’ve been raising my family here for five years now, and it is reassuring to know that while the port grows and we get to experience the economic and social benefits that growth brings to the community, the local environment is actively being monitored and preserved for my kids and future generations to enjoy.”

You can learn more about PRPA’s environmental leadership and transparent engagement at rupertport.com/sustainability.

CommunityEnvironmentEnvironmental assessment