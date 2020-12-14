A mom’s guide to going back to college

Pharmacy Technician Distance Diploma offered flexible learning option

Ericka Brown, Stenberg grad, now works as a Registered Pharmacy Technician at a hospital in her home community.

Ericka Brown, Stenberg grad, now works as a Registered Pharmacy Technician at a hospital in her home community.

From pushing a career to the back burner to giving up precious “me-time”, being a mom demands extraordinary multi-tasking. Ericka Brown, a mom-of-two and Registered Pharmacy Technician, has mastered this constant juggling act.

This former veterinary technician had happily quit her job to care for her daughters. As the years progressed, Ericka felt something was missing. She wanted to jump back into the professional world but going back to her old job was no longer appealing. “I wanted to get into human medicine. I reconnected with an old friend who worked as a Pharmacy Technician at BC Cancer and her job sounded very similar to what I did as a vet tech.”

A light bulb went off in Ericka’s head and she started researching into how she could become a Pharmacy Technician

Back to college

Ericka’s friend had recommended Stenberg College’s Pharmacy Technician Distance Diploma program. Stenberg’s program allows students to learn theory online and complete practicum placements in their home community. This fit in Ericka’s busy lifestyle. “Attending a regular program wasn’t feasible as I had two little kids. They are in many extracurricular activities, and we don’t want to pull them out of those. Stenberg’s 10-month, accredited Pharmacy Technician program gave me a lot more flexibility,” Ericka shared.

Juggling her studies and being a mom, pushed Ericka to come up with innovative study tactics. “I was studying whenever and wherever I could. I had flashcards in my car, so I could review while waiting to pick up my daughters. I had medication names recorded on my phone. I’d listen to them on speaker while driving and sometimes, my kids would start repeating the names,” Ericka laughed.

Ericka excelled as a student. She enjoyed the theory, but it wasn’t until she started the in-person labs that Ericka had her “I love this!” moment. “It was during our compounding labs that I realized I was on the right track.”

Finding Passion

Ericka graduated from the program with a 98 per cent grade point average and is now working as a Registered Pharmacy Technician in the chemotherapy ward at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. Her success as a Pharmacy Technician is driven by her passion for making a difference in people’s lives. “This is very personal to me. I have lost two aunts to cancer and watched a third battle it twice.”

“I know that I’m not the type of person who can work bedside as a nurse.” By becoming a Pharmacy Technician, Ericka would still be able to help “without being in the same room as the patient.”

Feeling inspired? Visit Stenberg’s website to learn more about their Pharmacy Technician Distance Diploma program.

CareersPost-secondary Education

Previous story
Let’s play! Local investments promote active lifestyles and strong communities

Just Posted

Canada Post is increasing services and amending postal dates due to 2020 surges in parcels and mail. Prince Rupert Canada Post employee Paula Picard said back on April 22, 2020 that employees are doing the best they can with the unprecedented increases. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Shop and ship this week to have that gift get there in time

Canada Post adjusts holiday parcel shipping deadlines in response to unprecedented demand

Gabriel Bureau, president of Prince Rupert District Teachers Union, and Tom Kertes, vice president are calling to SD 52 to protect employees and students with increased safety measures for COVID-19 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
SD 52 is failing the safety of teachers and students – Prince Rupert District Teachers Union

School district adheres to the advice of Ministry of Ed., Public Health, and WorkSafe BC - SD 52

A teacher at Uplands Elementary School in Terrace, B.C. who was exposed to COVID-19 has come foward with concerns about the speed of Northern Health’s contact tracing. This photo shows Uplands Elementary students participating in a drive-by greet with teachers and school staff, which was held April 3 when schools were closed in the early days of the pandemic. (Jake Wray/Terrace Standard)
Terrace teacher exposed to COVID-19 irked by 1-week lag in notification at his school

Surge in cases strains Northern Health’s contact tracing capacity

Prince Rupert RCMP issue a holiday advisory to lock vehicles and remove all valuables. A number of vehicle entries occurred in November. (file photo)
RCMP warns to lock and secure vehicles to avoid illegal entry and thefts

Prince Rupert RCMP say there were a number of illegal vehicle entries in November

“We are working to reduce this time frame with additional staffing, and shifting the focus of detailed contact tracing,” says the health authority. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Haven’t been contacted after your COVID-19 test results yet?

Northern Health strained with surge in COVID-19 cases; asks people to expect delays

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches could face charges for defying pandemic ban on in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Danielle Arbour shows some of the cockroaches she has trapped in her suite at the Centennial Manor in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Besieged by mice and cockroaches, Langley housing complex residents are stressed out

Did a nearby demolition drive rodents into Centennial Manor? Not likely, according to city manager.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews rescued a man from a raging river on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park. (Screencap via tiktok/@quinnteechma)
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Arrowsmith SAR team found man clinging to a log between two waterfalls

Women get a coffee from a Dark Horse Coffee Automat in Toronto on Wednesday December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Vending machine pizza and robotic coffee: Pandemic accelerates restaurant automation

Canadians become accustomed to social-distancing rules, automated food and drink kiosks are gaining appeal

A Canadian peacekeeper watches a group of Rwandan refugees in Kigali, Rwanda, in this August 1994 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
25 years after Rwanda, where is Canada on peacekeeping?

Today, Canada has around 40 peacekeepers in the field

Rev. Gerry Michalski at Soul Sanctuary, left, in Winnipeg is photographed with Julia and Kevin Garratt prior to their recording of their Blue Christmas service Saturday, December 12, 2020. The Garratts spent thirty years working in China on humanitarian and social projects until one day they were taken into custody and spent the following two years in a Chinese prison. Blue Christmas services are subdued, low key services for those struggling with grief during the holidays, and this year they’re being held online due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘So much loss:’ Blue Christmas services go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

Islington United Church in Toronto held a 45-minute online Blue Christmas last Wednesday with 50 participants

Most Read