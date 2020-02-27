Rainmakers drop opening game agains defending champs

Jr. Boys at B.C. basketball championships

The Charles Hays Rainmakers dropped their opening round game to the defending champion Burnaby South Rebels 55-28.

Kole Jones led the Prince Rupert squad with 16 points.

They take on Prince George later today.

Dan Ferguson / Black Press The Charles Hays Rainmakers dropped their first two games at the 2020 B.C. Junior Boys Basketball Championships in Langley. In Game 1, the Rainmakers fell 55-28 to defending champion Burnaby South Rebels before losing a heartbreaker in Game 2 going down to Valleyview 42-40 in overtime. The Rupert squad rebounded for a 61-56 win over Brookwood and were on the court versus Claremont at press time.

