Rainmakers drop opening game agains defending champs

Dan Ferguson / Black Press The Charles Hays Rainmakers dropped their first two games at the 2020 B.C. Junior Boys Basketball Championships in Langley. In Game 1, the Rainmakers fell 55-28 to defending champion Burnaby South Rebels before losing a heartbreaker in Game 2 going down to Valleyview 42-40 in overtime. The Rupert squad rebounded for a 61-56 win over Brookwood and were on the court versus Claremont at press time.