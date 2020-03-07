Rainmakers are the champs

The Charles Hays Rainmakers are provincial basketball 2A champs after defeating Vancouver’s King George Dragons 67-45 on Saturday in Langley.
More to come…
Charles Hays Rainmakers drop Vancouver’s King George in final to win
The Charles Hays Rainmakers are provincial basketball 2A champs after defeating Vancouver’s King George Dragons 67-45 on Saturday in Langley.
More to come…
The 2A final will have No. 1 Charles Hays (Prince Rupert) and No. 2 King George (Vancouver) at 3:45pm
Pinecrest Renovation Initiative not associated with Ocean View Hotel or its tenants
A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province
Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000
Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk
B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with
Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser
Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries
Vancouver ends 4-game losing skid
Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser
Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000
Charles Hays Rainmakers drop Vancouver’s King George in final to win
The 2A final will have No. 1 Charles Hays (Prince Rupert) and No. 2 King George (Vancouver) at 3:45pm
A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province
Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk