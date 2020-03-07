Rainmakers are the champs

Charles Hays Rainmakers drop Vancouver’s King George in final to win

The Charles Hays Rainmakers are provincial basketball 2A champs after defeating Vancouver’s King George Dragons 67-45 on Saturday in Langley.

More to come…

