Young Prince Rupert authors in ‘The Zone’

The Writer’s Club at Charles Hays Secondary School has published the second volume of “The Zone” a compilation of short stories composed by the young authors. A book signing was held at the school on May 11 where books were on sale for $15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern)

Students at Charles Hays Secondary School were in “The Zone” with the launch and signing session of their aptly titled new book on May 11.

Six student authors from the high school writing club started composing stories from their hearts in December for the year-end literature project to produce the second edition of “The Zone.”

A book printing run of 200 copies has seen the demand for the student’s work encouraging to the young authors. Books are for sale at the school for $15.

Ellen Witherly, who attended the book signing, said she was there to encourage her grandchild Sam Martin.

“I’m here to support the young adults in their writing journey. My mother was a writer, so writing is important to me,” she said.

This year’s club is made up of mainly Grade 9 and 10 authors though any student is welcome to join.

Sophia Saputo said she has enjoyed the experience of the writers club and participating in the group project, which has provided her with a sense of achievement.

“I’ve always been drawn to writing … I think it’s just a great opportunity to publicize and get out of my comfort zone.”

It was a learning process for the students who had to write, edit, organize, meet set requirements with story boundaries, including a 2,500 to 5,000-word count and meet deadlines for the end result to be accomplished.

Jupiter St. Pierre said doesn’t want to say she has a “passion for writing” but she is fond of developing storylines.

“I really do enjoy creating nice characters and giving them backstories. I like having them interact with other characters. It’s just something I like to do and I do it often – whether it is writing stories for myself or for others.”

Oli Taylor said it’s her first year in the Writer’s Club and thought it would be fun to express her creativity through writing stories. When she realized the compositions were going to be published, she was even more excited.

“I didn’t know it was going to lead up to publishing. I thought we were just doing this for fun. But it ended up being something that I love so much. I always look back to the characters that I have in the book and [think] oh my goodness, this would be something for them.”

It was also Jeriah Milla’s first year in the writer’s group. He said being in the club was a learning experience. He learned about communication, organization and deadlines. The group met a lunchtime during school days.

“I really felt that I was able to complete something,” he said, adding he wanted to create a sense of adventure in his story.

“I definitely learned how to structure my stories a bit more. I feel like that would help in my English classes in school. I definitely believe it helps with my linguistics, too,” Milla said.

Acting president and Grade 9 student Sam Martin said she was “super excited” about the club and writing assignment.

“When I was a little kid, I would like be writing stories all the time for my mom and dedicating them to my grandparents. So when I found out that there was a club at the high school, I immediately jumped into the opportunity.”

She said she comes from a family of writers and the project expanded her knowledge of the literature process.

“I definitely learned I am not as good at grammar as I thought I was,” she said. “Toward the end, it got a little stressful with time. In the beginning, I had so many ideas in my head and it was hard to get them on paper and start writing the ones I did.”

Most of the writing was self-guided for the students.

“It was definitely a bit of a challenge to figure out the right speed and pace to finish the story and get it done in the way I’d envisioned it first,” Martin said.

She said she is looking forward to having new members next year so they can share ideas and possibly expand the project so more of the Prince Rupert community can see it.

