Who wants to live here?

Northwest governments partner on marketing plan to attract workforce, residents

Four area governments have come together to uncover a strategy of attracting and retaining work forces in the Northwest.

READ MORE: Jobs support called the key to area’s future

Business-walk surveys have highlighted the subject as a major issue in Terrace, Prince Rupert and Kitimat. The three municipalities, along with the Regional District of Kitimat Stikine, recently partnered to address the problem regionally, and have now retained a consultant to help begin the process.

Over the next few months Munro-Thompson Communications will determine a research-based approach for marketing the Northwest as an attractive location for working professionals and other potential residents.

READ MORE: National unemployment rate reaches lowest mark in 40 years

“Local business walk surveys…suggest that attraction and retention of employees is an issue facing local businesses and industry,” Paul Vendittelli, Prince Rupert’s manager of transportation and economic development said in a press release. “This plan is being developed to help meet these needs, and strengthen our regional economy.”

More to come.

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
NWCC students can now complete business degrees in the U.S.

